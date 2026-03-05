Iran Warns To Strike Dimona Reactor If US, Israel Pursue Govt Change

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has warned that it will target Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor if the United States and Israel attempt to change the Iranian government.

Earlier this week, the United States and Israel reportedly carried out joint strikes on several Iranian cities. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on a number of US military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

According to the BBC, US President Donald Trump stated that Iranians should view the situation as an“opportunity to take control of their own government.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also echoed the sentiment, saying that a change of government in Iran is“both desirable and achievable.”

A senior Iranian military official told Iran Nuances on Wednesday that if Washington and Tel Aviv pursue a regime-change strategy, Iran would respond by targeting the Dimona nuclear reactor.

The official added:“If the United States and Israel seek to change Iran's government through unrest and armed chaos, Iran will also attack the Dimona nuclear reactor in Israel.”

He warned that any plans to overthrow Iran's system would compel Tehran to target energy infrastructure across the region.

hz/sa