Qatar Evacuates Residents Near US Embassy As Precautionary Measure
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 5 (Petra) -- Qatari authorities have evacuated residents living in the vicinity of the US Embassy as a temporary precautionary measure aimed at ensuring public safety, the Ministry of Interior announced Thursday.
According to the Qatar News Agency, the ministry said in a post on X "suitable accommodation has been provided for them as part of necessary preventive measures."
In a separate statement, the ministry urged citizens to remain inside their homes and buildings and avoid leaving unless absolutely necessary, while following official safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.
The measures come as part of broader efforts to safeguard residents and maintain public safety.
