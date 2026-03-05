US Senate Blocks Resolution Seeking To Limit Trump's Authority On Iran Strikes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Senate has blocked a resolution that sought to limit the authority of Donald Trump to carry out military action against Iran without congressional approval, AzerNEWS reports.

The bipartisan measure failed to pass in the Senate with a 53–47 vote, preventing it from advancing.

The proposed resolution would have required explicit authorization from Congress for any additional military strikes on Iran. Supporters argued that such action should fall under the constitutional war-powers authority of the legislative branch.

However, most Republicans opposed the initiative, maintaining that the president retains the authority to direct military operations as commander-in-chief.

Rand Paul, a Republican senator from Kentucky, was the only member of his party to support the resolution.

Meanwhile, Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voiced concerns about the scale of the ongoing conflict but ultimately voted against the measure.

US-Israeli forces continue attacks on Iran as the conflict entered its sixth day. Iran reported the casualties have risen to nearly 1200.