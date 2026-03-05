Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 136 Out Of 155 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

On the night of March 4-5 (starting from 18:30 on March 4), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 155 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas drones, as well as other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones were launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Around 100 of them were Shahed drones.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data as of 08:00 indicates that air defense units had shot down or suppressed 136 enemy drones.

Hits by 18 strike drones were recorded at eight locations, while debris from downed drones fell at three locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.