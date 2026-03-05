403
Türkiye Hails Inclusion in EU's 'Made in EU' Proposal
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat hailed Wednesday the formal recognition of Türkiye's inclusion under the European Commission's newly proposed "Made in EU" policy as a landmark development in bilateral trade ties.
The European Commission introduced a sweeping legislative proposal aimed at reinforcing Europe's industrial competitiveness, anchoring the initiative around "Made in EU" labeling and low-carbon benchmarks for strategically vital sectors.
The proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) covers key industries including steel, cement, aluminum, automobiles, and net-zero technologies, with provisions allowing future expansion into energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals.
Taking to social media platform NSosyal, Minister Bolat said that "recognizing the existing Customs Union within the framework of the new industrial policy is a constructive decision for the continuity of investments and the competitiveness of European value chains."
The minister credited what he described as intensive and constructive diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Brussels on economic and commercial matters for delivering the favorable outcome.
"The confirmation of Türkiye's inclusion in the 'Made in EU' criteria is an important step for commercial relations," Bolat added.
Bolat further stressed that Türkiye functions as an indispensable and dependable pillar of European value chains across multiple critical industries — with the automotive sector standing out as a prime example of the two sides' deep industrial interdependence.
