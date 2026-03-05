403
Newtimes Hair Sponsors Extensions For NYFW 2026 Hair Creatives Collaboration With A 'Coachella Love Fairy' Look
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Newtimes Hair, a global wholesaler and supplier of hair systems, wigs and extensions serving salons and clinics worldwide, today announced it sponsored the clip-in hair extensions used during New York Fashion Week 2026 for a creator-led Hair Creatives collaboration-an on-site project that paired hair, nails, and makeup artists to co-create a single cohesive beauty vision under runway-week pace.
The collaboration was led by influencer and Team Lead Thelma Rose (IVB Thel Rose), who attended NYFW 2026 with her team. Throughout the week, multiple stylists from the group shared behind-the-scenes reels documenting the build-from prep and sectioning to detail placement and final camera checks-capturing the creative rhythm and the pressure of executing a full concept within tight timelines.
"Hair Creatives was about collaboration, not competition," Rose said. "You've got hair, nails, and glam all speaking the same language. The goal was to build one world-and make it feel effortless, even when it's happening fast."
A Clear Creative Brief: "Free and Airy" Festival Fantasy
Rose's vision drew from where her career began and aimed for a romantic, whimsical aesthetic she described as a "Coachella fest love fairy." The direction wasn't "polished and perfect" as much as "lived-in and floating"-soft, light, and airy, while still reading high-impact on camera.
"I wanted her to look whimsical-like a love fairy who wandered in from Coachella," Rose said. "Free and airy was the phrase I kept repeating. It had to move. It had to feel like you could breathe in it."
To deliver that feeling, the look leaned into texture and symbolism-braids designed to look tousled rather than tight, plus visible, intentional details that would register instantly in photos and video:
1.Tousled braids constructed with added hair
2.Heart designs representing love
3.Gold chains, rings, and accents to complete the festival vibe
"The hearts weren't random-those were the message," Rose added. "Love, softness, freedom. And then we layered in the gold chains and rings for that true festival energy. The gold catches the light and tells the story from across the room."
Rose also noted it was "such a pleasure" to have Miss Cosmos Greece, Ioanna Sara, as the model, helping translate the concept into a finished look that remained elegant while still playful.
"She gave us that perfect balance-poised, but still open to the fantasy," Rose said. "That's when you know the collaboration is working: everyone's adding to the vision."
Why Clip-Ins: Speed, Blend, and Lightweight Structure
To achieve full, textured braids while keeping the finish airy, the team needed added hair that could be installed efficiently and styled into structure without weighing the look down. For the Hair Creatives concept, Newtimes Hair sponsored clip-in hair extensions to support a workflow built around speed and flexibility-especially important in backstage environments where creative teams are often balancing multiple touch-ups and time-sensitive content moments.
"We needed fullness and length, but we couldn't sacrifice lightness," Rose said. "If the hair gets heavy, the whole 'airy' idea disappears. We wanted braids that looked romantic and tousled, not stiff-so the foundation had to cooperate."
Newtimes Hair's clip-ins helped the team build and refine the look quickly, supporting:
1.On-demand length and density for braid structure
2.A finish that stayed lightweight and movable for the "free and airy" feel
3.Detail-forward styling, including heart shaping and accessory placement
4.Efficient team workflow-install, style, check, refine, shoot
"Backstage, you don't get ideal conditions-you get real conditions," said a Newtimes Hair spokesperson. "Bright lights, long hours, constant movement, quick resets. This look needed added hair that could blend cleanly, stay light in motion, and hold securely enough for detailing and accessories. We're proud our clip-ins supported the team's creative direction at NYFW."
Rose described the final stages as a sequence of quick creative calls.
"We kept doing these little check-ins-'More air here,' 'Don't lose the heart,' 'Add a touch more gold,'" she said. "Once the texture was right, the details could shine."
The Team Dynamic: Collaboration You Can See
Hair Creatives was designed as a collaboration format-hair, nails, and makeup pushing toward the same result-so the final look didn't feel like three separate ideas competing for attention. For Rose, the biggest win was how unified the story felt.
"It's not 'hair goes first, and everyone else fills in,'" Rose said. "It's a real collaboration. Nails matter. Glam matters. The look only hits when everything is speaking together."
The week also included lighter behind-the-scenes moments as the team worked through long styling days. The creators credited StyleCraft for sponsoring hot tools used on-site, sharing playful content while the team continued building looks.
"Fashion week is serious, but the joy matters too," Rose said. "When you're on hour eight, and you're still slaying hair, you have to laugh. That energy shows in the work."
A Professional Supplier for Salons and Clinics Worldwide
While this NYFW 2026 collaboration featured clip-in extensions, Newtimes Hair supplies professional partners globally across a broader portfolio that includes hair systems, wigs, and toppers, supporting both creative artistry and professional service needs for salons and clinics.
"Our role in moments like this is simple: support the pros who are building the vision," the Newtimes Hair spokesperson said. "And beyond fashion week, we serve professionals who need reliable supply across categories-whether it's a salon transformation, ongoing client maintenance, or clinic-focused solutions."
Creative Credits (as shared by the team)
1.Team Lead: Thelma Rose (IVB Thel Rose)
2.Assistant Leads: Ethereal Aesthetics team
3.Makeup Lead: Nautii23
4.Model: Ioanna Sara
5.Additional collaborators mentioned: Taydid Emm; Molly J Hair
6.Tools sponsor credited by the team: StyleCraft
Wholesale & Professional Inquiries
Salons, clinics, and distributors interested in Newtimes Hair wholesale programs-including clip-in extensions, hair systems, wigs, and toppers-can contact... or visit to request catalogs and partnership information.
About Newtimes Hair
Newtimes Hair is a global wholesale supplier serving salons, clinics, and hair professionals worldwide with professional hair solutions, including clip-in extensions, hair systems, wigs, and toppers.
Media Contact
Janet Jia
Development Specialist, Newtimes Hair
...
