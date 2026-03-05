Kareena Kapoor Wishes Taimur & Jeh's 'Big Bro' Ibrahim Ali Khan On Birthday With Adorable Pic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to wish the 'sweetest and most handsome boy' Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on March 5.

Sharing a monochrome picture featuring Ibrahim and her son, Kareena wrote,“Happy birthday Big Bro Sweetest, most handsome boy Big hug @iak.”

The black-and-white picture captures a candid moment where Ibrahim is seen crouching down and affectionately interacting with little Jeh who is seen feeding him.

For the uninitiated, Ibrahim is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, and also the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena, who married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after his divorce with Amrita, has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi had taken to her social media account to wish her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan, on his birthday.

Sharing a carousel of nostalgic and family pictures on her social media account, Saba penned a heartfelt note recalling Ibrahim's childhood and expressing pride in the young star.

Along with the photos, she wrote,“Iggy....The Super hero I believe u to be! The baby I once babysat! The brother,nephew and son.. all rolled in one! Grandson too....And the star Mahsha'Allah....who's shining on (sic).”

She wrote,“May you be blessed happy successful yet humble and kind like your grandfather, my Abba...who you resemble a lot! Your wit and charm Mahsha'Allah reminds me of him! Happy happy Birthday Ibrahim. Love u Lots. Your proud aunt.

Saba phupi.”

