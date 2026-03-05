403
New Children’s Book I Made It Home By Debra I. Thomas Celebrates Courage, Kindness, and the Magic of Small Friends
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A tender new picture book is ready to flutter into the hearts of young readers. In I Made It Home, author Debra I. Thomas delivers a touching tale about bravery, compassion, and the unexpected friendships that help us find our way.
When a simple change of plans leaves young Aubrey needing to find her way home, what begins as a moment of uncertainty turns into a gentle adventure filled with wonder. Along her journey, Aubrey is joined by three cheerful companions, a butterfly, a bluebird, and a ladybug, who guide her with warmth and encouragement. Together, they help not only Aubrey, but also a frightened little boy she meets along the way, discover that courage often grows through kindness and connection.
Perfect for children ages 4–8, I Made It Home combines comforting storytelling with meaningful life lessons about empathy, friendship, and self confidence. Its uplifting message reminds readers that help can come from the most unexpected places, and that every small act of kindness brings us closer to where we belong.
A Story That Sparks Big Feelings in Little Hearts
This enchanting picture book is ideal for:
•Bedtime reading
•Classroom discussions about kindness
•Social emotional learning themes
•Parents teaching confidence and resilience
With its gentle tone and magical companions, the story encourages children to face new or uncertain situations with bravery, while learning the value of helping others along the way.
About the Author
Debra I. Thomas writes children’s picture books filled with imagination, warmth, and heart. Her stories aim to inspire joy, curiosity, and a sense of adventure in young readers. With a love for children and pets, she continues to create uplifting tales that invite families to share the magic of storytelling together.
Connect with the Author Online
Website:
Instagram:
YouTube: @DebraIThomasBook
I Made It Home is available for purchase from major retailers including:
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Kobo:
Book Details
Title: I Made It Home
Author: Debra I. Thomas
Genre: Children’s Picture Book
Age Range: 4–8
Publication Date: December 6, 2025
ISBN: 9798994096000
Publisher: Independently Published
