Jordan Unveils Education Plan 20262030 To Advance Human Capital, Inclusive Learning

Amman, March 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Office in Amman, launched the Strategic Education Plan for Jordan (2026–2030) on Wednesday, marking a key milestone in the Kingdom's ongoing educational reform and human capital development efforts.The new plan, developed using the UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) methodology, draws on a comprehensive analysis of Jordan's education system, conducted in March 2025, spanning early childhood through higher education. It is designed to support the Economic Modernization Vision by placing education at the core of human capital development, while contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on inclusive and equitable quality education.The Strategic Education Plan outlines priorities including strengthening foundational learning, promoting inclusive and gender-responsive education, advancing digital transformation, enhancing teacher professional development, and integrating green and climate-responsive practices across all schools.At the launch ceremony, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafza described the plan as a national milestone, reaffirming education as a strategic priority and emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to investing in human capital to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. He highlighted that the plan is grounded in a realistic assessment of sector challenges, international best practices, and future trends in digital transformation and global competitiveness.Mahafza noted that the plan aligns with the institutional transformation of the sector under the newly formed Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, which merges the former Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research to enhance policy integration and unify human resources development systems.The strategy is structured around four interconnected educational areas: early childhood education, basic and secondary education, vocational and technical education, and higher education. It is complemented by cross-cutting pillars, including digital transformation, inclusive education, risk and crisis management, and equality, all aimed at strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the education system.Early childhood education is highlighted as the foundation for long-term human capital development, while vocational, technical, and higher education are emphasized for their role in meeting labor market needs, supporting scientific research, and boosting economic competitiveness.UNESCO Representative in Jordan, Noha Bawazir, described the plan as a significant step toward an inclusive and future-ready education system that aligns with economic modernization goals and SDG 4.Martin Benavides, Director of the UNESCO IIEP, said the plan reflects a rigorous sector analysis combined with inclusive national dialogue, providing a coherent and actionable roadmap.