FM Briefs Lawmakers On Regional Developments, Repercussions On Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday briefed lawmakers on regional developments and their repercussions on Jordan.He reiterated during a Lower House session, attended by Prime MInister Jafar Hassan, that protecting the Kingdom's security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens is an utmost national priority.The Kingdom approached the serious crises in the region with a comprehensive vision outlined by His Majesty King Abdullah II, based on the solid principle that Jordan's security, stability, and sovereignty are a red line, he said.Safadi said Jordan is closely monitoring regional developments in coordination with its brothers and friends, and is working to restore security and stability and bring about peace, which is the right of all the region's peoples.Jordan, he said, is not a party to the ongoing war and has worked to avoid it in cooperation with its brothers and friends, but it has nonetheless occurred.He reaffirmed that Jordan will not be a battleground for this conflict, and that it will take all necessary measures to protect its security and stability.Safadi said the Kingdom came under Iranian attacks despite informing the Iranian side and all parties that the Kingdom's airspace, borders, and territory are a red line that cannot be crossed. He said the Jordan Armed Forces – the Arab Army had confronted the attacks with efficiency and competence, and added that the Kingdom remains stable and secure.He also condemned Iranian attacks on brotherly Arab states in the Arabian Gulf, stressing Jordan's absolute solidarity with its brothers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman in the face of any aggression targeting their security, stability, and the safety of their citizens and residents.He affirmed support for their right to defend themselves, adding that Jordan is in direct coordination with all Arab states to overcome the current dangerous phase and move to a new period of security, stability, and respect for the sovereignty of nations.Safadi also said the world's focus on the conflict with Iran should not ignore the greater challenge of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, Israeli violations in the occupied West Bank, and the systematic moves to annex the West Bank and undermine the prospects for peace.He said the Kingdom is bringing to the attention of its partners in the international community the gravity of Israeli actions targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, including restrictions imposed on access for worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.Safadi also expressed Jordan's concern about the situation in Lebanon, emphasizing its unwavering support for the brotherly country in protecting its security and stability and extending its sovereignty over all its territory.He also said the Kingdom is coordinating fully with its brothers in Syria, and supports efforts to rebuild the Syrian state and preserve its security and stability and fulfill the aspirations of its people for a safe and stable life after years of suffering.Safadi said Jordan's vision is clear and its objectives are specific, foremost among them protecting Jordan, strengthening Arab solidarity, working to restore calm and stability, continuing to support the Palestinian people, ensuring an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and preventing further deterioration in the West Bank.