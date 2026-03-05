King Receives Call From Ukraine President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which they discussed the dangerous escalation in the region.His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and preserve its security and sovereignty, emphasising that Iran's attacks constitute a violation of international law.The call also covered the need to utilise dialogue as a means of resolving crises, and to intensify international efforts to restore regional calm.