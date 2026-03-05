Lawmakers: Social Security Law Is Tied To Economic Stability, Affects All Segments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) – The Lower House on Wednesday voted to refer the draft amendment to the Social Security Law of 2026 to the Parliamentary Labor, Development, and Population Committee, after an initial reading of the bill.Speaker Mazen Qadi told a session attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and members of the government team that the legislature will take the legislation with "utmost national responsibility and seriousness, without haste or emotional reactions."The draft, he stressed, will be thoroughly and objectively examined to meet the higher national interest.The legislature is aware that the social security bill "is not merely an abstract legal text, but legislation linked to social security and economic stability, directly impacting all segments of society, Qadi noted.The draft, he pointed out, is one of the most pivotal pieces of legislation affecting the lives of every Jordanian family, every worker, employee, and employer, every young person awaiting employment, and every retiree who has contributed to building their nation through their hard work and dedication.When the draft law is referred to a specialized committee, the House will launch a broad national dialogue, listening to all viewpoints without exception, including those of labor and professional associations, political parties, civil society organizations, economists and experts, chambers of commerce and industry, and representatives of employers, said Qadi.He stressed the need to keenly listen to all views with a sense of national responsibility to achieve the desired goals by refining the legislation and presenting it to reflect its significance.The Speaker said the House recognizes the crucial importance of actuarial studies in ensuring the sustainability and financial viability of the Social Security Corporation, while simultaneously safeguarding the rights of beneficiaries, retirees, and subscribers.The key task is to strike a delicate balance between the institution's sustainability and fairness, protecting its funds and enhancing public trust, and ensuring that citizens' rights are not harmed or burdened with any undue hardships, he stressed."We bear a great national responsibility, and we will work in a spirit of partnership, dialogue, and transparency to arrive at a law that strengthens social protection, safeguards the rights of current and future generations, enshrines the principles of fairness and equity, and protects the Social Security Corporation, guaranteeing its sustainability and continuity," he said."We are dealing with a law that affects the vast majority of the population- employees, retirees, and young people, and simultaneously, we are all committed to the sustainability of the Social Security funds," commented lawmakers.The responsibility today lies in balancing the citizen's right to social security with the state's duty to preserve the social security fund, they pointed out.The MPs also called for raising the minimum pension and establishing a clear mechanism to attract and promote voluntary contributions, which is a significant source of revenue for the social security fund.