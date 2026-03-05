Robinhood Stock Rises: Fintech Pushes Beyond Crypto With $695 Platinum Card For High-End Spenders
|Card
|Company
|Annual Fee
|Estimated Annual Value
|Key Rewards
|Notable Perks
|Robinhood Platinum
|Robinhood Markets, Inc.
|$695
|~$3,000
|5% back on flights, 10% back on hotels, 5% cash back on dining
|$500 DoorDash & restaurant credit; ~$800 annual travel & hotel credit; unlimited lounge access; Global Entry credit; 99.9% pure platinum physical card
|Sapphire Reserve
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|$795
|~$2,700
|4x points on flights & hotels booked directly
|Travel & lifestyle benefits bundle
|Strata Elite
|Citigroup
|$595
|~$1,500
|Hotel & partner redemption benefits
|$300 hotel discount; $200 annual“splurge” credit (Best Buy, Live Nation partners)
|Platinum Card
|American Express
|$895
|~$3,500
|5x points on flights & hotels
|$200 Uber Cash; premium travel perks
What Robinhood's Platinum Card Also Offers
Robinhood is offering $3,000 in annual value, a $500 DoorDash and restaurant credit, and 5% back on flights and 10% back on hotels.“We want you to travel in style, so with the platinum card, you will get unlimited lounge access, and you will also get easy free global entry, and you get about $800 to annual travel and hotel credit,” Robinhood's Vice President and General Manager of Robinhood Money, Deepak Rao, said.
“Unlike our competitors, we're not going to give you a platinum card with no platinum inside it. This one is going to be the first actual platinum card with 99.9% pure platinum, and the rest, 0.1%, is my blood, sweat, and tears,” Rao said during the Take Flight event.
Robinhood already offers a gold credit card, available exclusively for Gold members, with no annual fee and 3% cash back across all categories.
What Is Retail Thinking?
Retail sentiment on Robinhood jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'low' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.
“Hood and SoFi gives a better APY than traditional banks. Smarting up. Traditional banks take dumb dumb money, invest and give back peanuts, but charge high interest on car loans, mortgages, and credit cards. Traditional banks are the real scammers. Knowledge is power,” a user on Stocktwits said.
Shares of Robinhood have gained more than 83% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment