Bengaluru ATM Robbery: Police Guard ₹7 Crore Seized Cash At Station For Four Months

Bengaluru: A large amount of money worth ₹7 crore, which was found inside a police station in Bengaluru, has become a major responsibility for the local officers. They are now ensuring round-the-clock security to protect the cash.

The money was recovered during the investigation of an ATM cash van robbery that occurred in November 2025. In that incident, criminals allegedly stole ₹7 crore from a vehicle that was transporting money to refill ATMs during the day.

During the investigation, police arrested seven people linked to the case. The accused include Xavier, who was a former employee of CMS company, a police constable named Annappa Naik from the Govindpura police station, and five other CMS employees. According to the police, the entire stolen amount of ₹7 crore was eventually recovered from the accused.

The Cash Has Been Stored at the Station for Four Months

Since the recovery, the money has been kept at the Siddapur police station for nearly four months. Due to the large sum involved, officers have been maintaining strict vigilance over it. Police personnel, especially those on night duty, have been instructed to remain extra cautious while guarding the cash.

Rumours About Station Access at Night

There were also some reports that the police station doors were being closed during the night because of the large amount of money stored inside. However, officials have denied these claims.

Police authorities stated that the station remains open, but anyone entering at night is thoroughly checked. Only those who have valid complaints or are involved in work-related matters with the police are permitted to enter.

Police Confirm the Money Is Securely Stored

Police officials said it is common for police stations to hold seized items and cash that are part of ongoing investigations.“A police station often keeps valuable items related to ongoing cases. It is our responsibility to ensure they are safe until the court provides further instructions,” said an official. He further added that the recovered money from the robbery case is being kept under strict security and will be transferred to the appropriate authorities once the court provides its orders.

