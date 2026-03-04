Kahramaa Urges Public Not To Park Near Power Stations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) on Wednesday urged the public to refrain from parking vehicles in front of or near electricity transmission and distribution stations, citing their sensitivity and strategic importance as vital state facilities.

In a statement, Kahramaa stressed that keeping the entrances to and surrounding areas of these stations clear at all times is essential to enable operation, maintenance and emergency teams to access sites immediately when needed without obstruction.

It warned that parking vehicles near such facilities could pose safety risks and delay response times to incidents or technical emergencies, potentially affecting the safety of individuals and property.

Kahramaa said the advisory forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security standards and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services.

The corporation called on the public to comply with the guidelines issued through its official channels and cooperate with field teams to support the continuity and reliability of vital services.