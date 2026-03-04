Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kahramaa Urges Public Not To Park Near Power Stations

Kahramaa Urges Public Not To Park Near Power Stations


2026-03-04 11:10:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) on Wednesday urged the public to refrain from parking vehicles in front of or near electricity transmission and distribution stations, citing their sensitivity and strategic importance as vital state facilities.

In a statement, Kahramaa stressed that keeping the entrances to and surrounding areas of these stations clear at all times is essential to enable operation, maintenance and emergency teams to access sites immediately when needed without obstruction.

It warned that parking vehicles near such facilities could pose safety risks and delay response times to incidents or technical emergencies, potentially affecting the safety of individuals and property.

Kahramaa said the advisory forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security standards and ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential services.

The corporation called on the public to comply with the guidelines issued through its official channels and cooperate with field teams to support the continuity and reliability of vital services.

MENAFN04032026000067011011ID1110820225



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search