The Stock Network Interview With Country Director And Co-Founder Jimbarlow Gultom, Who Leads Indonesian Operations, Government Engagement And Community Relations From Jakarta

Brisbane, Mar 5, 2026 AEST - Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG ) is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold projects across Indonesia and Australia, underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper. In Indonesia, the Company continues to deliver high-grade drilling results at Idenburg, while progressing permitting milestones under the country's evolving mining framework. Country Director and Co-Founder Jimbarlow Gultom, who leads Indonesian operations, government engagement and community relations from Jakarta, joins The Stock Network's Lel Smits to discuss how Far East Gold is positioning itself within Indonesia's centralised mining regime, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and advancing operations on the ground.Indonesia's evolving mining framework: De-risking the jurisdictionGovernment & community integration: Building long-term alignmentOperational execution: Managing multiple programs in-countryPositioning Indonesia as an investment destinationTo Watch the Interview, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





