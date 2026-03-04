Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Stock Network Interview With Country Director And Co-Founder Jimbarlow Gultom, Who Leads Indonesian Operations, Government Engagement And Community Relations From Jakarta


2026-03-04 11:10:30
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) Brisbane, Mar 5, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Ltd (googlechartASX:FEG ) is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold projects across Indonesia and Australia, underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper. In Indonesia, the Company continues to deliver high-grade drilling results at Idenburg, while progressing permitting milestones under the country's evolving mining framework. Country Director and Co-Founder Jimbarlow Gultom, who leads Indonesian operations, government engagement and community relations from Jakarta, joins The Stock Network's Lel Smits to discuss how Far East Gold is positioning itself within Indonesia's centralised mining regime, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and advancing operations on the ground.
Indonesia's evolving mining framework: De-risking the jurisdiction
Government & community integration: Building long-term alignment
Operational execution: Managing multiple programs in-country
Positioning Indonesia as an investment destination
About Far East Gold Ltd



 Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.


