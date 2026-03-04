Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis 4 March 2026

– USDCHF reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 25455.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed from the support zone between the multi-month support level 24270.00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier short-term correction 2 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from February.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 25455.00 (top of the earlier wave 1).