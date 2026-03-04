Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis 4 March 2026
– USDCHF reversed from support zone
– Likely to rise to resistance level 25455.00
Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed from the support zone between the multi-month support level 24270.00 (which has been reversing the price from September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.
The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier short-term correction 2 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from February.-p src="/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2026/assets/images/broker/820x312.png">
Given the clear daily downtrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 25455.00 (top of the earlier wave 1).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment