The Sparklink Forum In Barcelona Was Successfully Convened,The Technical Achievement Exhibition Was Well Received

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On the afternoon of March 3rd local time, the International SparkLink Alliance successfully hosted a high-profile SparkLink themed forum and an immersive technological achievement exhibition in Barcelona, Spain. With the theme of“SparkLink: Infrastructure to Empower Intelligence,Driving Change”, the event attracted top-tier professionals from industries worldwide. It aimed to share industry insights, explore innovative SparkLink solutions and applications, and seek new paths for ecological collaborative development.







The forum was moderated by Luis Jorge Romero, Chief Strategy Officer of Comentropy Service Center, and opened with an opening address by Mr. Ku Wen, Chairman of the Board of the China Communications Standards Association. He stated that AI entities need to interact with each other and the physical world on a large scale, in real time and reliably. The massive data they generate and exchange is mainly processed locally, driving a surge in demand for local data interaction. SparkLink is not just an ordinary connectivity option, but a new-type infrastructure for AI interconnection. It will build the fundamental“neural network” to support the collaboration of AI devices, the coordination of AI agents, and the millisecond-level precise perception and execution of embodied intelligence.







In addition, in his speech, Joost Vantomme, CEO of ERTICO-ITS Europe, also clearly pointed out that connectivity technology is the nervous system of intelligent mobility. It not only underpins the interactions between vehicles, vehicles and infrastructure, and vehicles and everything else, but also plays a pivotal role in low-latency scenarios for autonomous driving.

The keynote presentation session kicked off with a speech by Mr. Zhang Wenjun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. In his elaboration on Short-Range Communications in the AI Era - The Nerve Endings of the Intelligent World, he noted that short-range connectivity is evolving from a mere transmission tool into a local intelligent hub for our interconnected world. Subsequently, seven leaders from globally renowned research institutions and leading enterprises including DEKRA, ERTICO-ITS Europe and China Mobile took the stage to speak one after another.







During the forum, the SparkLink Europe Partner Program was officially launched, with 10 representatives witnessing this historic moment, which symbolizes that the international cooperation of SparkLink technology has entered a new stage of in-depth development.







To conclude the forum, moderated by Thomas Jäger, Senior Vice President of DEKRA, a compelling roundtable discussion bringing together global wisdom took place. Distinguished guests from INGEEK, HopeRun Software, the Strategy Committee of ERTICO-ITS Europe and ITS Spain engaged in an in-depth dialogue and ideological exchange centering on building the connectivity infrastructure for an intelligent world.







Held concurrently with the forum, the SparkLink Technological Achievement Exhibition served as an important window to showcase SparkLink's core technological strength. Dozens of cutting-edge products and solutions, including chips, modules, smart terminals, smart home devices, and digital car keys, were displayed on-site, covering diverse scenarios such as intelligent mobility, smart homes, and industrial interconnection. The exhibition intuitively demonstrated SparkLink's core technological advantages of low latency, high reliability, precise synchronization, and high concurrency. Global guests were able to experience the outstanding performance of SparkLink products in an immersive way and fully perceive the maturity and innovation of the SparkLink ecosystem.







The successful holding of this series of events in Barcelona is a key initiative of the International SparkLink Alliance in its global layout. It has further enhanced the international influence of SparkLink technology and built an important platform for efficient exchanges and pragmatic cooperation among global industrial partners.





