Qatar 1812Km Postponed, WEC Season To Start At Imola

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The opening round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), the Qatar 1812km, was on Tuesday postponed“in light of the current and evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” the organisers announced.

The 1812km had been scheduled for March 26-28 at the Lusail International Circuit. The endurance season will now begin with the Six Hours of Imola in Italy from April 17 to 19, the statement said. The eight-round season includes the 24-hour race at Le Mans in June.

In a statement organisers said:“FIA WEC management has been in constant dialogue with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) in light of the current and evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East. With the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans of the utmost importance, the decision has been taken to delay the event that had been due to take place on 26-28 March. Following further discussions with our colleagues at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), where the race is held, a new date for the Qatar 1812km during the second half of the campaign will be finalised and communicated in due course. The first round of the season will consequently now be the 6 Hours of Imola in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on 17-19 April.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President, Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said:“Following in-depth discussions with the FIA World Endurance Championship and all relevant stakeholders, the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit respect and support FIA WEC's decision to postpone the Qatar 1812km race. We thank our fans, teams and partners for their understanding and continued support, and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lusail International Circuit.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said:“The safety and wellbeing of our community will always be the FIA's first priority, and I thank our Member Club the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, Lusail International Circuit, the ACO and our championship colleagues for the measured and collaborative approach that has led to this decision. As the opening event of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Qatar 1812km holds a special place for many fans, drivers and teams alike, and we will work closely with all involved to reschedule the race for later in the 2026 season. The FIA continues to monitor developments across the region and our thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events as we hope for calm, safety and a return to stability.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO, FIA World Endurance Championship, said:“The Qatar 1812km is an integral part of the FIA WEC calendar, and I offer my sincere thanks to Lusail International Circuit and the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation for their close collaboration. We have all been working hand-in-hand since Saturday morning to find the best solution for staging the event, and while we still need a few more days to finalise the exact revised date, I can confirm it will be during the second half of the 2026 season. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.”

WEC geopolitical situation middle east