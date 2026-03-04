Secretary Rubio's Call With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss recent developments in Iran and throughout the Middle East. The Secretary told the Foreign Minister that attacks on Turkey's sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full support from the United States. Both leaders reiterated the continued strength of the bilateral relationship.

