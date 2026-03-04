Homeland Security Chief Defends US Border Crackdown In Tense Hearing

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 5 (IANS) US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced intense questioning from Democratic lawmakers during a congressional hearing, as she defended the administration's sweeping immigration crackdown and border enforcement policies amid sharp criticism from lawmakers.

The hearing highlighted the deep political divide in Washington over immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and border security, with Noem repeatedly defending the administration's approach as necessary to protect the United States.

"The Department of Homeland Security was established after the attacks on 9/11. It was established to defend our homeland," Noem told the committee on Wednesday (local time), asserting that the administration had significantly tightened immigration enforcement and reversed policies of the previous administration.

"For ten straight months, Border Patrol has released zero illegal aliens into this country," Noem said.

According to the secretary, enforcement actions combined with public messaging encouraging migrants to leave voluntarily have resulted in millions of people departing the country.

"In President Trump's first historic year back in office, over three million illegal aliens have left our country," she said.

Noem also claimed that immigration enforcement had helped reduce drug trafficking and security threats.

"Fentanyl trafficking over the southern border's down 56 per cent because of President Trump," she said, adding that authorities had arrested "over 1,500 known or suspected terrorists" and more than "7,700 gang members".

Republican lawmakers largely praised Noem's performance and argued that stricter enforcement had restored order at the US southern border.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan criticised policies under the previous administration, saying millions of migrants had entered the country illegally.

"Eight to ten million people entered our country in a four-year time, illegally," Jordan said.

Republicans also criticised so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" -- cities or states that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Democrats, however, sharply challenged Noem over civil liberties concerns, including allegations of excessive force by federal immigration agents and detentions of US citizens during enforcement operations.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin accused the department of misrepresenting incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis that resulted in civilian deaths.

"You proclaimed that they were domestic terrorists at the time. Why did you do that?" Raskin asked, referring to statements Noem made shortly after the incidents.

Noem said investigations into the cases were ongoing and declined to comment further.

"There are ongoing investigations," she said.

Several Democratic lawmakers also raised concerns about alleged constitutional violations during immigration enforcement actions, including arrests of American citizens during protests or monitoring of enforcement activities.

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the department's actions risked undermining civil liberties.

"You have actually turned the United States government against its own residents," she said.

Noem rejected the accusation, saying immigration officers follow established legal procedures and conduct targeted operations.

"All of our law enforcement officers go through extensive training," she said.

Beyond immigration enforcement, lawmakers questioned Noem about DHS spending, internal management, and disaster response operations, including delays in federal disaster aid and a $220 million advertising campaign promoting immigration enforcement policies.

The secretary defended the department's record, saying its agencies were focused on protecting American citizens and national security.

"We make sure that we enforce the law and that we protect our homeland," Noem said.