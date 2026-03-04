IABDM Brings Leading Experts To Austin For 2026 Annual Conference“Biohacking In Dentistry”

MENAFN - GetNews) The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine will host its 2026 Annual Conference,“Biohacking in Dentistry,” March 26–28 in Austin, Texas, featuring leading experts exploring the connection between oral health, detoxification, and whole-body wellness.

The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) will host its 2026 Annual Conference,“Biohacking in Dentistry,” March 26–28, 2026 in Austin, Texas, bringing together a distinguished lineup of experts in biological dentistry, integrative medicine, and health optimization.

As interest in biohacking and longevity science continues to expand across healthcare, dental professionals are increasingly recognizing the critical role oral health plays in whole-body wellness. The upcoming IABDM conference will explore how biological dentistry, detoxification strategies, and advanced diagnostics are helping practitioners identify hidden sources of disease and support long-term patient health.

The conference will feature presentations from internationally recognized experts including:

Dr. Daniel Pompa – A leading educator in cellular healing and detoxification, Dr. Pompa will share insights from his personal recovery from mercury toxicity and discuss how toxic exposures impact cellular health and systemic disease.

Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD – A board-certified cardiologist and author known for his work on oxidative stress and toxin-related disease, Dr. Levy will present“Toxins Cause All Disease: Dental Toxins Dominate,” examining the role dental toxins may play in chronic illness.

Dr. Darren Schmidt, DC – A functional health expert specializing in advanced blood chemistry analysis, Dr. Schmidt will discuss how innovative laboratory testing can help practitioners evaluate and improve patient health outcomes.

Dr. Dominik Nischwitz, DDS – An internationally recognized leader in biological dentistry and ceramic implantology, Dr. Nischwitz will present“The Future of Our Profession,” introducing the Biodentistry GlobalStandard and the evolving role of dentistry in treating chronic disease.

Together, these speakers will highlight emerging research and clinical strategies connecting dentistry with systemic health, detoxification, and regenerative medicine.

Held at the Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown, the three-day conference will include educational sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibits showcasing technologies supporting biological and integrative dental practices. Attendees will gain insights into topics such as oral microbiome balance, toxin awareness in dentistry, regenerative therapies, and advanced diagnostic tools designed to improve patient outcomes.

The IABDM Annual Conference has become a key gathering for practitioners interested in advancing biological dentistry and understanding the growing connection between oral health and whole-body wellness.

Registration is currently open for dental and healthcare professionals interested in attending the 2026 Annual Conference: Biohacking in Dentistry.

Learn more or register at: iabdm-annual-conference-2026/