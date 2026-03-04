Top Realtor In Montrose, CA, Receives Recognition With Best Real Estate Agency On Google, Best Of Zillow And Yelp Awards For 2025

Montrose, CA - Vic Markarian Realty Group has been honored with dual recognition for excellence in real estate service, receiving the Best Real Estate Agency in Glendale for 2025, Best Real Estate Agency on Google, Best of Zillow and the prestigious 2025 People Love Us On Yelp Award. These accolades, based on verified client reviews, reflect the exceptional trust and satisfaction that families throughout the region place in the Markarian team.

The Best Real Estate Agency designation stems from verified Google reviews that highlight the team's commitment to delivering outstanding results for buyers and sellers alike. Meanwhile, the Yelp recognition celebrates 69 authentic client reviews that showcase the personalized care and professional expertise that define every transaction. Vic Markarian, a well-known real estate agent in Montrose, CA, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "These awards belong to our clients who trusted us with one of life's most important decisions. Their feedback drives us to serve with even greater dedication every single day."

With an impressive portfolio of over 800 five-star reviews across multiple platforms, the team has earned California's Top 10 Real Estate Agent designation-an honor achieved by less than 0.05% of agents nationwide. Vic Markarian, recognized as a top Realtor agent in Montrose, CA, has maintained this elite status for several consecutive years while also serving as a top area expert for both Zillow and HomeLight. The Montrose, CA Realtor attributes the team's success to a client-first philosophy that prioritizes individual needs above all else.

Families choosing Montrose benefit from access to some of the finest schools in the United States, making it an ideal community for long-term investment. When you work with Vic, you're not hiring an individual agent-you're partnering with an entire team of highly rated professionals dedicated to your success. Vic Markarian, real estate listing agent in Montrose, CA, and his team leverage decades of experience to ensure homes sell quickly and buyers secure their dream properties.

Whether you're buying or selling, discover why so many families trust Vic Markarian Realty Group with their real estate journey. Visit today to experience award-winning service that puts your goals first.