Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Drone Defense Patent Portfolio
Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Drone Defense patent portfolio originally developed by Tim Just, a specialist in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) technologies.
The Drone Defense patent portfolio contains 7 issued U.S. patents and 1 pending application. The patented technology provides methods for on-the-move detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including unauthorized or hostile drones operating near sensitive airspace.
The technology relies on RF-based signal detection and analysis, tracking communication links between UAVs and their operators. The C-UAS solution monitors RF signals to determine drone locations and enables responses to disable or destroy unauthorized drones. Designed for mobile, deployable use, the technology can be mounted on a vehicle to passively monitor RF signals while in transit, making it ideal for airports, military installations, public venues, critical infrastructure, and other high-risk environments.
One key patent describes a passive, on-the-move UAV detection system that uses a network of RF sensors, including units mounted on vehicles, to monitor RF signals between drones and their operators. By analyzing downlink signals such as telemetry and video feeds, the system can detect unauthorized drone activity in sensitive airspace and accurately determine the location of both the UAV and its operator. This patent has 11 years of life remaining and is currently being deployed by several major contractors in the aerospace and defense industry.
Another key patent features a system for detecting and responding to drones in sensitive security areas. The counter-UAS system uses a network of RF scanning units, including mobile platforms, to detect downlink signals from UAVs, determine their location, and automatically disable or destroy drone threats. This patent has 9 years of remaining life and is being deployed by leading defense contractors to secure critical infrastructure.
Vitek IP has developed confidential claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.
The Drone Defense patent portfolio presents an opportunity to acquire technology being actively implemented by multiple large companies in the expanding UAV and UAS market, and addresses rising security risks of unauthorized drone activity. With aerial drone use growing at a staggering pace, systems for detection, classification, and mitigation of unauthorized UAV activity will become increasingly critical across defense, aviation, and critical infrastructure sectors.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q2 2026. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact....
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .
