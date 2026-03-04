The First Lavender Marriage Matchmaking App Built By Someone Actually Living One

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The lavender marriage trend is sweeping Gen Z and Millennials - and Marty Thomas has been living it, building for it, and creating content about it since 2025.

Thomas, a professional who works out of the Bay Area, went public about his lavender marriage with wife Brandi on TikTok in 2025. What followed was an avalanche: 80 million views, 200,000+ followers, and thousands of messages from people across the world who finally felt seen. Marty didn't just talk about it. He built something.

llma - short for Life and Love Made Authentic - is the first intentional partnership matchmaking app built by someone actually living one. Designed for lavender marriages, chosen family, and platonic life partnership, LLMA brings back the depth of matchmaking culture in a world exhausted by swipe fatigue.

There are no swipes. Instead, users build a Lavender Résumé - a rich, honest profile that goes beyond photos to capture who they actually are - and engage in guided conversations designed to surface real compatibility before anyone connects.

The app features a 160-card compatibility assessment deck with AI-powered insights, photo reveal tools, and tiered membership plans. It has attracted 1,000+ users across 20+ countries since launch.

"People have been searching for this their whole lives - they just didn't have a name for it, or a place to go. We built both," says Thomas.

Anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment has increased by 112% from 2022 to 2024 according to GLAAD. More than half of Gen Z reports burnout from dating apps. A February 2026 study found Gen Z spends 156 hours a year on dating apps and averages just six meaningful connections. LLMA exists for everyone who knows what they want - and knows a swipe isn't going to find it.

Marty Thomas is available for print, broadcast, and digital interviews. Media assets and usage data are available at llma.

About LLMA: LLMA (Life and Love Made Authentic) is the first intentional partnership matchmaking app built by someone actually living one. Founded in 2025 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, LLMA is live in 20+ countries. Follow @itsmcmartyfly on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.