CLEER AUDIO PROUDLY NAMES LANG LANG AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR FOR MASTER SOUND QUALITY
Cleer Audio, an award-winning leader in high-performance headphones, earbuds, and speakers, proudly announces internationally acclaimed concert pianist Lang Lang as its Global Ambassador for Master Sound Quality.
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang has cemented his place as one of the most influential classical musicians of his generation. He has captivated global audiences with performances at prestigious events, including the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the recent 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Recognized by Time magazine as one of the“100 Most Influential People in the World,” Lang Lang has received numerous awards, honorary doctorates from leading institutions, and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and UN Messenger of Peace. In April 2024, he made history as the first Asian pianist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to music. Beyond his performances, Lang Lang is a passionate advocate for music education and cultural outreach worldwide, inspiring audiences across generations and continents.
Founded in 2012, Cleer Audio delivers innovative audio solutions designed to elevate every listening experience. Leveraging advanced technology, sleek modern design, user-friendly controls, and uncompromising sound performance, Cleer Audio has received numerous accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, pushing the boundaries of premium audio performance.
The partnership between Cleer Audio and Lang Lang unites artistic mastery with cutting-edge audio technology. Both share a dedication to delivering exceptional sound experiences, ensuring every note and nuance is captured with fidelity and clarity.
Music has the power to move hearts, cross borders, and inspire generations. Few artists embody that spirit more profoundly than Lang Lang. As a global icon whose performances have captivated millions, he understands that every note matters - every nuance, every breath of sound. That same dedication to sonic precision defines Cleer Audio.
As Lang Lang kicks off his 2026 global tour, he partners with Cleer Audio to launch the revolutionary Arc 4 and Arc 4+- the world's first THX® Certified Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds. Supercharged with advanced spatial audio, the Arc Series delivers Dolby AudioTM, while the Arc 4+ goes further with Dolby Atmos®, offering a fully immersive, next-level personal listening experience.
"The Cleer ARC 4 Series delivers master-level audio quality," says Lang Lang. "It captures every tonal nuance of the piano - from the subtlest dynamic shifts to the delicate touch of fingertips on the keys - creating a rich, three-dimensional soundscape that feels like a live performance. Its open-ear, ergonomic design is equally remarkable. By staying outside the ear canal, it eliminates heat and pressure, even during extended sessions. The soft, flexible ear hooks provide a secure yet gentle fit, making it ideal for musicians or anyone who demands both exceptional sound and effortless comfort."
This collaboration marks a new chapter for Cleer Audio, bringing together Lang Lang's unparalleled artistry with the brand's commitment to cutting-edge audio technology. Together, they set a new standard for personal listening, ensuring that every note, every nuance, and every performance is captured with fidelity and clarity.
"It is with great pride that we introduce Lang Lang as Global Ambassador for Cleer Audio. This partnership is driven by our shared passion for music, commitment to precision, and dedication to delivering extraordinary sound experiences to the world," says Hideaki Yamaguchi (Yama), CEO of Cleer Audio Americas.
Lang Lang's US Tour Dates /
.Mar 6 - Artis-Naples, Naples, FL
.Mar 9 - Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, FL
.Mar 14 - Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver, CO
.Mar 17 - Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, CO
.Mar 20 - Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
.Mar 23 - Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
.Mar 26 - Jacobs Music Center, San Diego, CA
.Mar 29 - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, AZ
.Apr 1 - Jones Hall, Houston, TX
.Apr 4 - University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX
.Apr 7 - Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA
.Apr 8 - Symphony Hall, Boston, MA
.Apr 10 - Carnegie Hall, New York, NY
.May 5 - Carnegie Hall, New York, NY
ABOUT CLEER AUDIO –
Established in 2012, Cleer Audio offers award-winning, high-performance headphones and smart speakers that break free from conventional thinking, allowing users to experience true audio freedom. Driven by a design philosophy of creating standout smart products, Cleer anticipates consumers' needs before they are even recognized, transforming every moment through sound. The brand has earned numerous accolades, including the 2020 CES Innovation Award, and remains devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising sound performance.
Cleer Audio US Press Contact: Roberta Lewis
