Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market To Reach USD 26.14 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Technology (AI-enabled Equipment), Product Type (Surgical Devices (Ophthalmic Microscopes), Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices (Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Slit Lamps) ), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The Ophthalmic equipment market is projected to reach USD 26.14 billion by 2030 from USD 19.65 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ophthalmic Equipment Market ".

Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025 Market Size: 19.65 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: 26.14 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.9 %

Ophthalmic Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

1. Surgical devices hold the largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment market because of the high volume of cataract and refractive surgeries worldwide.

2. Non-AI-enabled devices hold the largest market share in the ophthalmic equipment market due to their widespread availability, lower cost, and proven clinical reliability.

3. Hospitals hold the largest share in the ophthalmic equipment market because they serve as primary centers for both diagnostic and surgical eye care services.

4. North America holds the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market because of its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading manufacturers, and high adoption of innovative diagnostic and surgical technologies.

What is driving this expansion, and why does it matter now for healthcare leaders and investors?

The answer lies in the intersection of demographic shifts, rapid technology adoption, and the strategic integration of AI-enabled equipment across ophthalmology practices.

The ophthalmic equipment market is fundamentally shaped by the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal diseases. Who is most affected? A rapidly expanding geriatric population, particularly in developed economies, is significantly increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and surgical solutions. At the same time, growing healthcare expenditure and broader access to eye care services are enabling hospitals to upgrade imaging and surgical capabilities.

Technological innovation remains central to market momentum. How are manufacturers responding? By introducing AI-powered diagnostic systems, advanced optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanners, high-precision ophthalmic microscopes, and integrated teleophthalmology solutions. These innovations enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve workflow efficiency, and support early disease detection-an imperative in value-based healthcare environments.

However, the market also faces structural constraints. High capital investment requirements and a shortage of skilled ophthalmic professionals continue to limit adoption in certain regions. Despite this, the long-term outlook remains strong as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize digital transformation and precision medicine in ophthalmology.

Technology Insights:

By technology, non-AI-enabled equipment is expected to maintain the highest market share through the forecast period. Why does traditional equipment continue to dominate? Established clinical reliability, widespread availability, lower acquisition costs, and minimal technical complexity have ensured sustained adoption across hospitals and clinics. Additionally, slower AI integration in developing markets and higher implementation costs are preserving the strong foothold of conventional systems.

Nevertheless, AI-enabled ophthalmic equipment represents a strategic growth frontier. As healthcare institutions seek predictive analytics, automated diagnostics, and improved patient throughput, AI integration is poised to reshape competitive dynamics over the next decade.

Product Segment Insights:

Within diagnostic and monitoring devices, OCT scanners held the highest revenue share in 2024. What explains their leadership? OCT systems provide non-invasive, high-resolution imaging that enables early detection of retinal disorders and glaucoma. Their rapid scan times, expanding use in routine eye examinations, and ongoing advancements in imaging resolution and AI integration reinforce their central role in ophthalmic diagnostics.

Surgical devices, including ophthalmic microscopes, also continue to see strong demand as surgical volumes increase globally. As healthcare providers emphasize minimally invasive procedures and surgical precision, advanced visualization technologies remain mission-critical.

Regional Analysis:

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market. Where is growth most concentrated, and why? The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement frameworks, high healthcare spending, and the presence of leading global manufacturers. Furthermore, increasing awareness of early eye disease detection and a well-established base of skilled ophthalmologists continue to sustain regional leadership.

Looking ahead, evolving regulatory support and continuous technological upgrades are expected to maintain North America's competitive advantage while emerging markets gradually accelerate adoption.

Key Market Players:

Leading participants shaping the competitive landscape include Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, HOYA Corporation, EssilorLuxottica, Canon Inc., Glaukos Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Staar Surgical, Haag-Streit, Visionix, Shanghai Mediworks Precision Instruments Co., Ltd., and Halma plc, among others. These organizations continue to invest in R&D, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to capture emerging opportunities in AI-enabled ophthalmology and digital eye care ecosystems.

Why This Matters Now:

For C-suite executives and strategic investors, the ophthalmic equipment market represents a resilient and innovation-driven growth segment within the broader medical devices landscape. As aging populations expand and early diagnostic paradigms gain momentum, capital allocation toward advanced ophthalmic technologies is becoming a strategic necessity rather than an operational upgrade.

