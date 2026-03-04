The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased 7-Eleven Ground Lease In Venice, Florida At Full Price

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased 7-Eleven ground lease property located at 12270 Mercado Dr in Venice, Florida for $2,740,219.

The 4,089-square-foot 7-Eleven is positioned on a 1.66-acre outparcel to the West Villages Marketplace, a retail center anchored by Publix. The property is part of the Wellen Park master-planned community, one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation with over 22,000 homes under development. The site features a convenience store, fuel stations, and a car wash, and benefits from strong visibility along South Tamiami Trail (30,500 VPD). The property is located within the North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota MSA and is minutes from the State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota, which enrolls more than 8,500 students. Surrounding tenants include Costco, Fifth Third Bank, Chase Bank, Primrose School, Dunkin', Ace Hardware, and UPS. The immediate area is affluent, with an average household income exceeding $160,000 within one mile and a population of more than 62,000 within five miles. The local population is projected to grow by over 20% through 2029.

Randy Blankstein, Jimmy Goodman and John Feeney of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a private individual based in Florida.

The 7-Eleven operates under a corporate ground lease through May 2040 with no landlord responsibilities. The absolute triple-net lease features 10% rental increases every five years and four 5-year renewal options. 7-Eleven is an investment-grade rated tenant and operates over 84,000 stores across 19 countries. Founded in 1927, 7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience retailer.

“Ground leased convenience store assets with investment-grade tenants and low absolute rents in Florida's high-growth corridors remain among the most competitive offerings in the net lease market,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“We generated multiple offers at or near the asking price within the first week of marketing, which speaks to the depth of investor demand for ground leased assets with corporate-backed income and zero landlord responsibilities.” John Feeney, Senior Vice President of The Boulder Group, noted,“Florida's lack of state income tax and the property's position within one of the fastest-growing communities in the state make this an ideal hold for passive investors seeking long-term, tax-efficient cash flow.”

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $11 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2013-2025, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.

