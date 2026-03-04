Americans Launch Jordan Agricultural Stabilization Initiative To Support Citizens Abroad

MENAFN - GetNews) A group of Americans has announced the launch of the Jordan Agricultural Stabilization Initiative, a lawful, temporary program to provide safe shelter, food, and structured support for U.S. citizens abroad who are facing travel disruptions or instability.

The initiative establishes a 90-day stabilization bridge on a legally approved agricultural property in Jordan, offering temporary housing, daily meals, clean water, solar-powered utilities, and therapeutic agricultural programs, including sheep care, fruit trees, herbs, and microgreens.

“This program is about creating structure and stability for people caught in unexpected situations,” said the founder of the initiative.“Our focus is on safety, dignity, and community - helping individuals regain routine and purpose during challenging times.”

The initiative is legally compliant under Jordanian law, including property ownership and municipal regulations. It does not provide permanent residency or immigration guarantees, and all participants maintain valid visa status.

The program is designed to serve a broad audience, including travelers, tourists, diaspora families, veterans, faith-based supporters, and anyone affected by sudden instability abroad. By combining housing, nutrition, and therapeutic agricultural engagement, the initiative provides both immediate relief and a sense of community during uncertain times.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $500,000 to fund the first 90-day phase, covering land acquisition (subject to approval), temporary housing, food, utilities, and agricultural programming.

