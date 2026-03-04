Andre Shammas Launches The“7-Day Clarity Check” Challenge

MENAFN - GetNews) Led by Andre Shammas in El Cajon, California, this simple week-long challenge helps people build calm, consistent habits around organisation and awareness-without stress or special tools.

Accountant and tax preparer Andre Shammas has launched a new public challenge designed to help individuals and small business owners build a better habit around organisation and awareness. The“7-Day Clarity Check” is a free, simple challenge focused on small daily actions that reduce stress and build confidence over time.

The challenge is based on ideas Shammas has shared throughout his career: fairness, clarity, and consistency.“People don't need perfect systems,” Shammas said.“They need habits they can stick to. When things feel clear, people stop avoiding them.”

The goal is not to teach rules or overwhelm participants. It's to help them slow down, check in daily, and feel more in control by the end of the week.

Why This Habit Matters

The challenge focuses on building one core habit: regular awareness instead of last-minute panic. Research shows why this matters:



82% of small businesses fail due to poor cash flow management (U.S. Bank), often linked to disorganisation.

40% of adults say financial paperwork is one of their top stressors (SCORE).

People who review their records weekly report lower stress and better decision-making than those who wait until deadlines. According to the American Psychological Association, breaking tasks into small daily actions reduces avoidance and anxiety by over 30%.

Shammas sees this daily in his work.“I've watched stress disappear just because someone finally sat down for ten minutes,” he said.“Clarity changes behaviour.”

The 7-Day Clarity Check: Day-by-Day Plan

Each task takes 10–15 minutes. No apps. No downloads. No special tools.

Day 1: One Place

Pick one place for papers or notes. A folder. An envelope. A notebook.“Confusion comes from things being everywhere,” Shammas said.“One place is a win.”

Day 2: Write It Down

Write down what came in and what went out today. No judgement. Just facts.“This isn't about being right,” he said.“It's about being aware.”

Day 3: Label Three Categories

Use three labels only: income, fixed costs, variable costs.“When people see ten categories, they quit,” Shammas noted.“Three keeps you moving.”

Day 4: Clear One Small Pile

Sort one stack of papers or notes. Just one. Stop when time's up.“Progress beats panic,” he said.

Day 5: Look Ahead

Write down one upcoming bill, deadline, or expense.“Stress comes from surprises,” Shammas said.“Looking ahead removes fear.”

Day 6: Weekly Check

Set a weekly reminder. Same day. Same time.“Consistency builds trust-with yourself,” he added.

Day 7: Reflect

Answer one question: What felt easier than before?“If something feels lighter, you're doing it right,” Shammas said.

Share Your Progress (Optional)

Participants are encouraged to share their experience-but it's never required.

Public Post Prompts



“Day ___ of the #ClarityCheck: today I learned that ____.”

“This week showed me that ____ only takes ____ minutes.” “I stopped avoiding ____ once I broke it into steps.”

Use the hashtag #ClarityCheck.

Private Option

For those who prefer privacy, Shammas encourages a simple alternative:



Write one sentence per day in a notebook. Or send a daily note to yourself by email.“Quiet progress still counts,” he said.“You don't owe anyone proof.”

A Simple Invitation

The 7-Day Clarity Check is open to anyone who feels overwhelmed, stuck, or tired of avoiding tasks that build up over time.

“You don't need to fix everything,” Shammas said.“You just need to start and stay steady.”

Call to Action

Join the challenge today and start Day 1.Pick one place. Take ten minutes. Begin.

About Andre Shammas

Andre Shammas is an accountant and tax preparer based in El Cajon, California. Born in Malaga, Spain, he immigrated to the United States in the 1990s and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from San Diego State University. His work focuses on fairness, clarity, and helping people build habits that reduce stress and support long-term confidence.

