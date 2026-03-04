Aficamten Sales Forecast Through 2034 Signals Strong Commercial Momentum In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Aficamten Sales Market"Aficamten's growth is primarily driven by strong unmet need in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), compelling Phase III efficacy data, and its next-generation cardiac myosin inhibition profile. Predictable pharmacokinetics, rapid reversibility, and simplified dosing position it for strong uptake among cardiologists, accelerating new patient starts post-approval.

The launch trajectory of Aficamten is reshaping expectations in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) treatment landscape, with robust commercial potential projected across the seven major markets (7MM). According to the latest“Aficamten Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis – 2034” report by DelveInsight, the next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor is positioned to secure meaningful market share gains, driven by strong physician interest, expanding new patient starts, and favorable regulatory milestones.

Developed by Cytokinetics, Aficamten (marketed as MYQORZO) represents a significant advancement in the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following its FDA approval in December 2025 for adults with symptomatic oHCM, the therapy is expected to witness accelerated uptake across the United States and Europe, with expansion into Japan and other Asia-Pacific markets anticipated in subsequent phases.

Unlock the complete“Aficamten Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis – 2034” report from DelveInsight Business Research LLP to gain in-depth insights into revenue projections, competitive benchmarking, and commercialization strategies across the 7MM @

Aficamten: Redefining Targeted Therapy in HCM

Aficamten is an oral small-molecule selective cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce excessive myocardial contractility. By binding to the myosin motor domain and stabilizing a weak actin-binding state, it decreases the number of force-generating myosin heads, thereby improving symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue, while reducing left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction.

Unlike first-generation agents, Aficamten offers predictable pharmacokinetics, a shorter half-life, and rapid reversibility of cardiac effects. These features may simplify dose titration and reduce prolonged systolic dysfunction risks, enhancing both physician confidence and patient adherence.

DelveInsight analysts note:

“The commercial promise of Aficamten lies not only in its efficacy profile but also in its operational simplicity. The ability to achieve rapid steady-state with once-daily dosing and reversible cardiac modulation positions it favorably within specialist cardiology practices.”

Position your cardiovascular portfolio for long-term growth - access DelveInsight's comprehensive Aficamten market analysis to evaluate peak sales potential, pricing dynamics, and market share expansion opportunities through 2034 @

Strong oHCM Volume Momentum and Market Share Gains

Obstructive HCM remains significantly underserved, with many patients continuing to experience symptoms despite standard-of-care therapies such as beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers. Aficamten's Phase III SEQUOIA-HCM trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in exercise capacity, LVOT gradients, peak oxygen consumption (pVO2), and NYHA class - endpoints that directly correlate with quality-of-life improvements.

The positive SEQUOIA-HCM data support regulatory submissions and have already catalyzed physician engagement. DelveInsight projects that new patient starts will accelerate rapidly following broader reimbursement coverage and expanded awareness campaigns.

The report forecasts sustained market penetration across:



United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom Japan

As familiarity grows within HCM centers of excellence, Aficamten is expected to transition from a specialist therapy to a foundational oral treatment option in symptomatic oHCM management.

Expansion Across Key Indications

Obstructive HCM (oHCM)

Aficamten is positioned as a potentially best-in-class therapy in symptomatic oHCM. Its clinical differentiation - particularly predictable pharmacodynamics and rapid on/off control - supports its adoption in patients inadequately controlled on conventional therapies.

Earlier-Line Use Potential

The favorable safety profile may enable earlier integration in the treatment paradigm, potentially before septal reduction therapies such as surgical myectomy or alcohol septal ablation.

Non-Obstructive HCM (nHCM)

While the ODYSSEY-HCM trial in non-obstructive HCM did not meet its primary endpoint, continued data analyses and biomarker insights may inform future lifecycle strategies. Cytokinetics has strategically prioritized oHCM as its core commercial indication while preserving optionality for future cardiomyopathy indications.

Pipeline Optionality

Long-term success in oHCM may support expansion into broader cardiomyopathy and heart failure populations, creating additional revenue streams and portfolio diversification.

Stay ahead in the evolving HCM treatment landscape - download the full report to analyze Aficamten's competitive differentiation, regulatory milestones, SWOT insights, and emerging late-stage pipeline threats @

Geographic Expansion Strategy

Aficamten's commercial rollout is initially centered on high-value cardiology markets with well-established HCM diagnosis infrastructure.

United States and Europe

The U.S. remains the largest revenue contributor, supported by specialist cardiology networks and advanced imaging diagnostics. EU4 countries and the UK offer structured reimbursement pathways and concentrated HCM referral centers, facilitating targeted adoption.

Japan and Asia-Pacific

Japan represents a strategic expansion opportunity, given its strong cardiology ecosystem and rising awareness of HCM diagnosis. Over time, markets such as China may offer substantial growth potential as diagnostic rates improve.

Adoption is expected to be driven primarily through:



HCM centers of excellence

Cardiomyopathy specialists Integrated heart failure clinics

Competitive Landscape and Market Trends

The HCM market is evolving toward disease-specific, mechanism-based therapies. Aficamten's differentiation as a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor provides competitive leverage over earlier entrants in the class.

DelveInsight's competitive intelligence analysis highlights several key differentiators:



Shorter half-life and reversible action

Simplified monitoring burden

Predictable dose-response relationship Strong Phase III efficacy endpoints

The growing role of real-world evidence (RWE) will be critical in shaping payer negotiations and long-term adoption curves. Post-approval RWE may further validate clinical durability and safety outcomes.

At the same time, emerging late-stage therapies in HCM are expected to intensify competition. The launch of additional mechanism-targeted agents may fragment market share, underscoring the importance of strategic positioning and physician education.

Preparing for commercialization or geographic expansion? Request detailed country-wise sales forecasts for the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan to support data-driven launch and reimbursement strategies @

Aficamten Market Forecast and Revenue Potential

DelveInsight's 2020–2034 forecast analysis provides:



Historical and projected sales data in the 7MM

Peak sales potential estimates

Pricing and reimbursement landscape evaluation

Patent and generic entry analysis

SWOT and analyst perspectives Competitive benchmarking

The report projects that strong early adoption in symptomatic oHCM will drive cumulative revenue expansion through 2034. Sales growth will be supported by increasing diagnosis rates, earlier treatment initiation, and specialty-driven uptake.

Regulatory and Commercial Milestones

The FDA approval of Aficamten in December 2025 marked a pivotal milestone for Cytokinetics, significantly strengthening its cardiovascular franchise. Regulatory filings across Europe and Japan are expected to further expand its commercial footprint.

Commercial partnerships, lifecycle management strategies, and potential label expansions will shape the therapy's long-term revenue trajectory.

Methodology and Analytical Rigor

The Aficamten market report is built on primary interviews, secondary research, regulatory database tracking, and proprietary forecasting models developed by DelveInsight's expert analysts. The methodology integrates epidemiology modeling, prescription trend analysis, pricing simulations, and scenario-based revenue projections to provide a comprehensive commercial outlook.

Transforming the HCM Treatment Paradigm

The global HCM therapeutic landscape is undergoing structural change. As awareness increases and diagnosis rates improve, demand for mechanism-targeted therapies will continue to rise.

DelveInsight concludes:

“Aficamten's predictable pharmacology, strong efficacy data, and regulatory momentum position it as a cornerstone therapy in symptomatic oHCM. Strategic geographic expansion and real-world validation will determine the scale of its long-term commercial dominance.”

With forecasted sales growth through 2034 and strong adoption potential in the seven major markets, Aficamten represents one of the most closely watched cardiovascular launches of the decade.

Schedule a tailored consultation with DelveInsight's cardiovascular market experts to explore Aficamten's growth drivers, new patient start trends, real-world evidence impact, and long-term market penetration outlook @

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.