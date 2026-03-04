MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Data Watts Announces Change of Auditor

March 04, 2026 6:50 PM EST | Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) (" Data Watts " or the " Company "), an investment issuer at the forefront of the Data Watts economy announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP, (the "Former Auditors") to DMCL LLP, (the "Successor Auditors") effective February 27, 2026.

The Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective February 27, 2026, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective February 27, 2026, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with two the most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in data and energy.

On behalf of the Board of Data Watts,

Signed// Patrick Collins

President

For more information, please visit: or contact the Company at: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Data Watts Partners Inc.