Crypto Treasury Inflows Slump To Lowest Since October 2024

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Monthly inflows into digital asset treasury (DAT) companies have slowed to roughly $555 million, the weakest pace since October 2024, according to DeFiLlama data. The latest figure underscores a quieter phase in crypto treasury activity even as the market shifts in response to political developments and regulatory signals. The data show a notable drop from the late-2024 surge that followed the US elections, when inflows climbed as investors anticipated a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment. The DeFiLlama dataset also tracks a dramatic rebound after the 2024 election results, but the momentum proved fragile in the following year, highlighting how treasury players pivot between accumulation and productive deployment of crypto reserves. The current trend appears to reflect a broader calibration in capital deployment as market participants reassess risk and yield opportunities across digital-asset strategies. Inflows to digital asset treasuries had previously spiked to more than $12.3 billion after the election-related shifts, according to DeFiLlama's data, before retreating as price cycles and macro uncertainty reasserted themselves. For context, the election period acted as a catalyst for capital inflows into crypto treasury strategies, with observers tracking how regulatory expectations could influence corporate exposure to digital assets.

Digital asset treasury companies have faced a challenging environment over the past year, a headwind that intensified after the October crypto market crash, which kicked off a protracted bear phase and pressured asset prices back toward pre-election levels. The sector has since weathered heightened scrutiny and a cautious liquidity backdrop, compelling firms to rethink their business models beyond mere crypto custody. The conversation around how treasuries should operate has evolved from simple hodling to strategies that generate cash flow and add strategic value to corporate balance sheets.

Treasury reinvention in a market reset

Tioneering executives argue that the era of“buy and hold” is giving way to more active treasury management. In an interview, Patrick Ngan, chief investment officer of Zeta Network Group, a technology company, emphasized the need for treasuries to demonstrate practical utility for the asset rather than merely warehousing it.“Corporate Bitcoin treasuries now need to show they can actually use the asset, not just warehouse it,” he said, underscoring a broader push toward deploying crypto holdings in revenue-generating activities.

The emphasis on utilization aligns with a broader industry view: crypto treasuries with operating cash flow can outperform those that simply accumulate crypto without an active business plan. The consensus is that the most durable treasury strategies tie digital assets to ongoing operations, whether through staking or validation services on proof-of-stake networks, mining on proof-of-work networks, or DeFi lending and other ancillary ventures. A competitive edge may belong to entities that blend crypto with traditional revenue streams, rather than treating digital assets as a standalone store of value.

The landscape includes a range of models, from dedicated crypto-focused ventures to hybrid strategies that diversify income sources. A notable theme is the exploration of real-world asset (RWA) synergies to support crypto reserves. Case studies and industry commentary point to hybrid structures that blend real estate or other cash-flow-producing assets with BTC exposure, aiming to capture appreciation while generating rental or operating income. Grant Cardone's approach-integrating real estate with Bitcoin exposure into hybrid treasury vehicles-has been cited as a practical example of how a treasury can leverage tangible assets to support digital-asset growth. Cardone described the strategy as a way to balance property-backed income streams with crypto upside, suggesting that real estate can provide a sturdier foundation for treasury-driven investments than a pure crypto-only vehicle.

The 10 biggest crypto treasury companies, ranked by their crypto holdings. DeFiLlama's data visually maps the scale of digital asset reserves across leading treasury players, illustrating how the sector concentrates assets among a handful of large holders while many others operate with smaller balance sheets.

Beyond real estate partnerships, treasuries are pursuing revenue streams through staking, validator services, and DeFi lending to sustain cash flow and fund ongoing operations. The broader objective remains clear: convert crypto holdings into sustainable income that can support ongoing operations, fund growth initiatives, and offset crypto-market volatility.

Grant Cardone's real estate–Bitcoin hybrid approach has drawn attention for illustrating how a treasury strategy can combine tangible asset advantages with digital-asset exposure. In interviews and related reporting, Cardone argued that housing can provide non-discretionary demand dynamics, creating a counterweight to the discretionary nature of many digital-asset purchases. This perspective aligns with a growing willingness among treasury operators to diversify income sources and reduce reliance on pure price appreciation.

The momentum around reinvention is not just theoretical. Comparisons with other sectors suggest that diversified revenue models-whether through staking, lending, or rental income-may lead to more resilient treasury performance over time. Yet, the market remains mindful of macro and policy risks. The crypto sector's trajectory has been closely linked to regulatory developments in the United States and abroad, as well as to shifts in investor sentiment shaped by macroeconomic trends and cross-asset correlations.

The evolution of crypto treasuries is a matter of both strategic and operational refinement. As firms experiment with combining real assets and digital holdings, the industry watches how these hybrid approaches perform in terms of yield, liquidity, and governance. The experience of 2025-when inflows stayed in the sub-$10 billion range for several months before another downturn-serves as a reminder that a successful treasury requires more than capital; it requires a clear plan for deploying assets into productive activities that align with corporate objectives. The ongoing conversation centers on how to balance risk, return, and liquidity in a landscape characterized by ongoing regulatory scrutiny and a dynamic market regime.

Note: The overarching trend remains that data providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders will continue to monitor whether treasury players can convert crypto holdings into stable, repeatable cash flows while maintaining exposure to upside from crypto markets.



Regulatory developments in major markets that could influence corporate crypto exposure and treasury management strategies.

Possible consolidation waves among crypto treasury firms, as suggested by industry debates about 2026 dynamics.

New treasury vehicle structures that blend real assets with digital holdings, including hybrid real estate–BTC funds and similar models.

Announced or anticipated ETF and product flow changes that could affect liquidity and investor demand for crypto-tied assets. Next-year milestones for major treasury players, including funding rounds, partnerships, or launches of revenue-generating services.



In the broader market context, the trajectory of digital asset treasuries appears to reflect a recalibration after a period of outsized inflows tied to political catalysts and policy expectations. The rebound observed after the election results demonstrated the market's sensitivity to regulatory signals, yet the subsequent slowdown suggests investors are reassessing the risk-reward equation for long-duration crypto exposure. The path forward may hinge on whether treasuries can operationalize their holdings into durable cash flows and whether new vehicle structures can attract capital without compromising risk control and governance.

Market context: The latest data sit within a cautious liquidity environment where macro forces and regulatory developments continue to shape risk sentiment and capital allocation across crypto strategies.

Why it matters

For investors, the evolving picture of digital asset treasuries matters because it highlights how corporate treasury management is shifting from passive asset accumulation to active deployment. The ability to translate crypto holdings into revenue-whether through staking, validation, lending, or real-world asset integration-can influence balance-sheet resilience and funding for strategic initiatives. For builders and operators, the trend signals a demand for more sophisticated treasury products and governance frameworks that can manage risk while enabling exposure to the upside of digital assets. And for the market at large, the shift toward productive use cases may influence liquidity cycles and pricing dynamics, potentially supporting more durable demand cycles beyond mere speculation.

As firms experiment with real-world links and diversified income streams, stakeholders will be watching whether these models deliver consistent returns aligned with risk tolerances. The ongoing dialogue around how to structure, regulate, and monitor crypto treasuries will likely shape industry standards and collaboration across traditional finance, real estate, and digital-asset ecosystems.



