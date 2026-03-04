403
Impact Lighting Completes Fiber Optic Star Ceiling At Selva San Jose An Immersive Luxury Tequila Bar
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Impact Lighting Inc, a national leader in custom architectural and LED lighting design, has completed a spectacular fiber optic star ceiling installation at Selva, San Jose's most talked about luxury tequila bar and lounge. Impact Lighting has installed a custom star ceiling, adding a celestial layer to Selva's renowned "Immersive Jungle Escape."
Located at 44 S Almaden Ave in downtown San Jose, Selva has quickly become a destination for those seeking a sophisticated retreat. The venue is designed to transition seamlessly from a tranquil, hospitality-focused cocktail lounge in the early evening to a high-energy nightlife destination featuring top-tier DJs and live entertainment.
The addition of the EpiXsky Star Ceiling System by Impact Lighting plays a critical role in this atmosphere shift. By night, the ceiling transforms the indoor space into an open-air tropical canopy, providing the illusion of sitting under a clear midnight sky deep within a rainforest.
The installation features high-density fiber optic points that mimic natural constellations, utilizing flicker technology to create a realistic "twinkle" that interacts with Selva's lush greenery and luxury finishes. This project follows the success of Impact Lighting's recent installation at Leila in San Diego, further cementing the company's status as a leader in experiential hospitality lighting.
About Selva San Jose
Selva is a luxury tequila bar located in San Jose, CA, offering an immersive jungle experience. Combining high-end hospitality with a vibrant nightlife scene, Selva serves as a tranquil oasis for cocktails that evolves into a premier late-night destination with live entertainment.
For reservations and more information, visit
About Impact Lighting Inc.
Impact Lighting Inc. is an industry leader in creating sensory-driven lighting environments. From architectural masterpieces to commercial hospitality venues, Impact Lighting uses cutting-edge fiber optic and LED solutions to transform spaces into unforgettable experiences.
For more information on Impact Lighting, visit
