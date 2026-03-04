Interactsafe Launches GLP-1 And Cannabis Educational Resources

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InteractSafe, an independent digital platform helping consumers make safer decisions about drug and substance combinations, today announced two new educational resources: a GLP-1 medication information page and a cannabis interaction hub - each paired with a free interactive checking tool at InteractSafe.

The launch addresses a growing public health need. GLP-1 medications - including semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) - are now among the most prescribed drugs in America. At the same time, adult-use cannabis is legal in the majority of U.S. states, and a significant number of GLP-1 users report using cannabis concurrently - often without telling their prescriber.

The overlap raises real safety questions that patients deserve clear answers to.

GLP-1 receptor agonists slow gastric emptying and modulate appetite signals in the brain. Cannabis - particularly THC - acts on CB1 receptors in ways that can influence appetite, nausea, and gastrointestinal motility. Both substance classes affect digestion and nausea thresholds, and emerging research suggests GLP-1 medications may affect the brain's reward response to cannabis. Despite this, consumers have had few places to find accessible, accurate, and appropriately caveated guidance on what this combination may mean for them.

What the New Resources Include:

GLP-1 Resource Page: A plain-language overview of how GLP-1 medications work, common side effects, and factors that may influence the body's response to other substances. Written for a general audience and does not constitute medical advice.

Cannabis Interaction Hub: Covers what is currently understood - and what remains under study - regarding cannabis and cannabinoid interactions with commonly prescribed medications, including metabolic drugs. THC, CBD, and whole-plant cannabis are addressed separately, as each may carry distinct interaction profiles.

Interactive Checking Tool: Users enter specific medications and substances to generate a summary of potential interaction considerations. Designed to support informed conversation with a clinician - not to substitute for one.

InteractSafe is an educational resource only. It is not a licensed pharmacy, telehealth provider, or substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users are consistently directed to discuss any concerns with a licensed healthcare professional who knows their full clinical history. The platform does not recommend or endorse any specific drug combination.

Both resources and the interaction-checking tool are live now at . No account creation required.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this press release constitutes medical or legal advice. InteractSafe is not a licensed medical provider. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding medications and treatment decisions. Cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law; state laws vary.

