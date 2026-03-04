403
New York Road Runners Names GOAL USA As Official Charity Partner Of The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit that“runs” New York City, has for the first time named GOAL USA an Official Charity Partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 1.
One of 60 adult and youth races the nonprofit produces each year, the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world, with more than 55,000 athletes running the same course on the same day-from the first to the final finisher.
The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic five‐borough course, first run in 1976. In honor of this milestone year, New York Road Runners is expanding its Official Charity Partner Program to include more than 670 charities-the most ever-among them GOAL USA, and has set a goal of raising more than $100 million. Since its inception in 2006, the Official Charity Partner Program has raised nearly $700 million for more than 1,000 nonprofits around the world by providing guaranteed entries to the TCS New York City Marathon for athletes who fundraise on their behalf. During the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, more than 14,000 charity runners raised a record $80 million for more than 600 charities, causes, and missions-a 14 percent increase from 2024. The event once again made history, breaking the world record for the largest marathon ever for a second consecutive year with 59,226 finishers.
GOAL USA is the US affiliate of GOAL, the respected Irish international humanitarian organization founded in 1977. GOAL works in 12 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean. They deliver rapid humanitarian response and help communities rebuild stronger than before. They provide life-saving health, water, and nutrition support, while boosting food security, and livelihoods for the long term. Through innovative solutions, communities not only recover, but thrive.
“We are deeply honored to be named as an official charity partner by New York Roadrunners for the very first time for this year's TCS New York City Marathon,” said Bernard McCaul, Executive Director of GOAL USA.“Since its founding nearly 50 years ago, GOAL has forged a bond between athletics and humanitarianism -- the same spirit that drives the Marathon's official charity partner program. For GOAL USA, this is a huge opportunity to strengthen our mission and – thanks to our team of passionate runners – raise vital funds that will have a direct and life-saving impact in places like Haiti, Syria, and Sudan.”
“New York Road Runners is honored to welcome GOAL USA team to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon as they raise vital funds to respond to crises and build resilience in some of the most vulnerable communities on earth,” said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners.“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the five‐borough course, this year's TCS New York City Marathon and our expanded Official Charity Partner Program underscore the extraordinary impact running can have in bringing people together and driving meaningful change.”
The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, the best day of the year, in the best city in the world, will take athletes on a 26.2-mile journey across all five boroughs. The largest marathon in the world, the event attracts more than 55,000 athletes and two million spectators.
One week before adult runners traverse the New York City streets, 2,500 youth ages 2 to 18 will kick off race week at the marathon's official youth race, the TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff, Sunday, October 25. The TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff is one of more than 20 free youth events the nonprofit hosts throughout the year.
