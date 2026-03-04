MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning (operating as AO Saves Wood Floors), the trusted local leader in hardwood floor restoration and maintenance since 2003, today announces the launch of two professional-grade products now available directly to the public. Building on over two decades of hands-on experience and a reputation backed by more than 450 five-star Google reviews (as aggregated via trusted sources like (Trust index), the company is sharing its proven, eco-friendly formulations to help homeowners maintain beautiful, long-lasting hardwood floors between professional services.

The new offerings bring the same high-performance standards used by AO's nationally certified technicians - who adhere to EPA and OSHA guidelines while employing all-natural, low-disruption methods - straight to consumers.

- AO Hardwood Neutral Cleaner

A gentle, pH-balanced daily cleaner specially formulated for hardwood floors. It effectively removes dirt, dust, and everyday grime without stripping finishes, leaving no residue, streaks, or dulling. Safe for all sealed hardwood surfaces, this eco-friendly solution supports healthier indoor air quality and preserves the natural beauty and integrity of your floors. Available in convenient sizes: 32 oz bottle ($16.00) for regular use or 1 gallon (128 oz, $38.00) for larger households or frequent maintenance.

- AO Magic Stain Remover

A powerful yet floor-safe spot treatment designed to tackle tough, set-in stains including food spills, pet accidents, grease, and more. This advanced formula penetrates stains without damaging seals or finishes, restoring appearance quickly and effectively. Ideal as a targeted solution for high-traffic areas or unexpected messes, it complements professional care by addressing issues before they require full restoration. Available in: 32 oz bottle ($30.00) or 1 gallon ($60.00) for extended use.

“After years of transforming worn, damaged, and faded hardwood floors for thousands of satisfied customers using our dustless, same-day processes, we're excited to make these trusted cleaners accessible for at-home care,” said the AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning team.“Our products are born from real-world expertise - the same all-natural, high-quality approach that has earned us exceptional customer trust and recognition as a top-rated provider in the St. Louis metro area.”

These products are perfect for routine upkeep, helping extend the life of professionally restored floors (such as AO's signature one-day Screen & Recoat service) or maintaining newer installations. They align with the company's commitment to sustainability, customer education (including 600+ YouTube demonstration videos), and creating healthier living spaces.

AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning continues to serve Central Il., and the St. Louis region - including Monroe, Madison, and St. Clair Counties, with cities like Columbia, Belleville, Fairview Heights, Waterloo, and O'Fallon, IL - offering full services from cleaning and buffing to deep refinishing for scratches, sun damage, water issues, and more.

Homeowners can purchase the AO Hardwood Neutral Cleaner and AO Magic Stain Remover today at [](category/all-products ). For professional consultations, free estimates, or to learn more about services, visit []( ) or call 618-593-8102.

About AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning

Locally owned and operated since 2003, AO Hardwood Floor Cleaning provides cost-efficient, top-quality hardwood floor care, restoration, and maintenance across the St. Louis metro area. With nationally certified professionals, over 20 years of experience, eco-friendly practices, and a customer-first approach, the company has built a strong reputation for excellence, reliability, and results.

