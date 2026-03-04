Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights
|Date
| Total number of shares
in the capital
| Total number of voting
rights
|02/28/2026
|100,590,994
|105,825,561
For further information on Cellectis, please contact:
Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, ...
Attachment
- Voting_Rights_PR_February_2026_EN
