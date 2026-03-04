Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights


2026-03-04 04:31:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares
in the capital		 Total number of voting
rights
02/28/2026 100,590,994 105,825,561


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, ...

Attachment

  • Voting_Rights_PR_February_2026_EN

MENAFN04032026004107003653ID1110819404



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search