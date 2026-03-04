Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications From Bank Of America
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
| Total (%)
voting rights
|February 26, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|0.20%
|5.49%
|5.69%
|February 27, 2026
|March 2, 2026
|0.44%
|5.30%
|5.74%
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated March 2, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: March 2, 2026 Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 27, 2026 Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5% Notification by: Bank of America Corporation Denominator: 65,897,071 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,440
|12,440
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|103,934
|95,048
|0.14%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|0
|170,568
|0.02%
| Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.00%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.26%
|Subtotal
|130,960
|292,642
|0.44%
|TOTAL
|292,642
|0
|0.44%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|141,684
|0.22%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Rights of Use
|100
|0.00%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|24,700
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|3,163,290
|4.80%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|36
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|782
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|29/02/2028
|741
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|9,167
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|14,350
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,113
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|5,726
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/10/2027
|36
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|31/03/2027
|596
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,491,679
|5.30%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,784,321
|5.74%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated February 27, 2026, contains the following information:
- Date of notification: February 27, 2026 Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 26, 2026 Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5% Notification by: Bank of America Corporation Denominator: 65,897,071 Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities Notified details:
|A) Voting Rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holder of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Bank of America Corporation
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Bank of America, National Association
|12,481
|12,440
|0.02%
|Merrill Lynch International
|77,455
|103,934
|0.16%
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
|3
|3
|0.00%
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
| Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
|14,462
|14,462
|0.02%
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
|121
|121
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|104,522
|130,960
|0.20%
|TOTAL
|130,960
|0
|0.20%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holder of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|Merrill Lynch International
|Right to Recall
|141,684
|0.22%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Right to Recall
|24,700
|0.04%
|physical
|BofA Securities, Inc.
|Rights of Use
|3,289,340
|4.99%
|physical
|Merrill Lynch International
|Physical Call Option
|19/06/2026
|100,000
|0.15%
|physical
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|31/01/2028
|782
|0.00%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Bank of America, National Association
|Swaps
|29/02/2028
|736
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/01/2027
|9,167
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/04/2026
|14,310
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|02/07/2026
|1,106
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|01/11/2027
|5,726
|0.01%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|27/02/2026
|594
|0.00%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|15/04/2027
|14,679
|0.02%
|cash
|Merrill Lynch International
|Swaps
|30/06/2026
|12
|0.00%
|cash
|TOTAL
|3,617,515
|5.49%
|TOTAL (A&B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|3,748,475
|5.69%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.
About Galapagos
Galapagos is a biotechnology company built to bring meaningful medicines to patients with serious diseases in therapeutic areas of unmet need. The Company combines world-class deal making expertise with capital to identify, acquire, and advance promising opportunities that have the potential to drive value for patients and shareholders. Applying a modality-agnostic asset selection approach and operational flexibility, Galapagos prioritizes oncology and immunology & inflammation programs with clear clinical proof-of-concept in emerging areas. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman
+1 412 522 6239
...
Media
Media
Katie Morris
+1 952 288 6821
...
Visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.
