Billiontoone Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and raised guidance for full year 2026. Financial Highlights:

Total revenue of $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $45.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 113%.

Prenatal clinical testing revenue was $86.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 99% from the fourth quarter 2024.

Oncology clinical testing revenue was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, more than 8x higher than the $1.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin was 71% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 57% in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 14 percentage-point increase year-over-year.

170,000 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 116,000 tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 47%.

Operating income of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $11.7 million operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash flow, excluding the net proceeds received from the issuance of common stock in connection with the IPO, was $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.5 million in the full year 2025.

Raised 2026 full year revenue guidance to be in a range of $430 million to $445 million, which represents 41% to 46% growth over 2025. Expects positive operating income for the full year 2026. Recent Operating Highlights:

In February, we launched our expanded Red Blood Cell Fetal Antigen NIPT offering and our Platelet Fetal Antigen NIPT offering in prenatal product lines. These two products represent the first, and only, non-invasive prenatal tests in the U.S. designed to determine fetal antigen status across both red blood cell and platelet antigens in pregnancies affected by or at risk for Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN) and Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). Also in Q1 of 2026, we launched Northstar PGx and Northstar Select CH in oncology products. Northstar PGx and Northstar CH are add-on applications for our Northstar Select test, and expand the Northstar platform beyond genomic profiling to address chemotherapy safety (PGx) and clonal hematopoiesis (CH)-two critical decision points in selecting the right therapy for patients. "2025 demonstrated how the compounding power of a differentiated technology platform, category-defining products, and disciplined execution can produce an extraordinary outcome,” said Dr. Oguzhan Atay, Co-Founder and CEO of BillionToOne. "With new prenatal and oncology products already launched, expanding payer coverage, and a growing base of providers choosing our tests, we are executing to solve the hardest problems in healthcare and give patients the answers they need. Entering 2026, we believe we are still in the earliest chapters of what is possible, and remain confident that our smNGS platform will continue to unlock diagnostic capabilities that transform patient lives one molecule at a time.”

Three Months Ended

December 31, (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Revenue ($ in millions) Prenatal $ 86.1 $ 43.2 99 % $ 277.1 $ 145.9 90 % Oncology $ 9.1 $ 1.1 735 % $ 25.0 $ 2.9 748 % Clinical Trial Support and Other Services $ 0.8 $ 0.8 6 % $ 3.1 $ 3.7 (18)% Total Revenue $ 96.1 $ 45.1 113 % $ 305.1 $ 152.6 100 % Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding





Three Months Ended

December 31, (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Total tests accessioned 168,000 115,000 46 % 616,000 410,000 50 % Total tests delivered 170,000 116,000 47 % 610,000 405,000 51 % Overall ASP $ 561 $ 382 47 % $ 495 $ 368 35 %





Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue was $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $45.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 113%. The increase in total revenue was driven by a 47% increase in the number of total tests delivered and a 47% increase in Overall ASP. Both prenatal and oncology delivered strong test volume growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Gross profit was $68.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $25.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a gross margin of 71% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 57% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Increases in Overall ASP and reductions in Overall Cost-Per-Test drove the improvement in gross profit margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were $58.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 an increase of 56%.

Operating income was $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 11% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue was $305.1 million in 2025 compared to $152.6 million in 2024, an increase of 100%. The increase in total revenues was driven by a 51% increase in the number of total tests delivered and a 35% increase in Overall ASP. Both prenatal and oncology delivered strong test volume growth compared to 2024.

Gross profit was $208.5 million in 2025, compared to $80.9 million in 2024, representing a gross margin of 68% in 2025 and 53% in 2024. Increases in Overall ASP and reductions in Overall Cost-Per-Test drove the improvement in the gross profit margin compared to 2024.

Total operating expenses were $192.4 million in 2025, compared to $128.1 million in 2024, an increase of 50%.

Operating income was $16.0 million in 2025, compared to an operating loss of $47.1 million in 2024. Operating margin was 5% in 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for 2025 was $2.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, BillionToOne held approximately $496.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Financial Outlook

BillionToOne now expects full year 2026 total revenue of $430 million to $445 million, representing growth of 41% to 46% compared to full year 2025. This compares to the company's previous guidance of $415 million to $430 million.

BillionToOne also expects positive GAAP operating income for the full year 2026.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

BillionToOne, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 96,053 $ 45,077 $ 305,112 $ 152,582 Cost of revenue 27,449 19,358 96,654 71,667 Gross profit 68,604 25,719 208,458 80,915 Operating expenses: - - Research and development 14,250 10,996 49,384 36,596 Selling, general and administrative 44,022 26,415 143,051 91,465 Total operating expenses 58,272 37,411 192,435 128,061 Income (loss) from operations 10,332 (11,692 ) 16,023 (47,146 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,258 1,671 7,750 5,819 Interest expense (3 ) (47 ) (95 ) (2,386 ) Net gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 7,289 Change in fair value of term loan (1,471 ) (854 ) (8,509 ) (3,137 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes - - - (835 ) Other expense, net (5,819 ) (531 ) (7,410 ) (1,145 ) Total other income (expense) (4,035 ) 239 (8,264 ) 5,605 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 6,297 (11,453 ) 7,759 (41,541 ) Provision for income taxes 320 24 305 29 Net income (loss) $ 5,977 $ (11,477 ) $ 7,454 $ (41,570 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to participating securities (1,561 ) - (4,535 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,416 $ (11,477 ) $ 2,919 $ (41,570 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted: Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.14 $ (1.13 ) $ 0.18 $ (4.12 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ (1.13 ) $ 0.14 $ (4.12 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted: Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share, basic 32,192,298 10,171,740 15,875,091 10,079,925 Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share, diluted 39,391,610 10,171,740 21,230,752 10,079,925





BillionToOne, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)

December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 495,975 $ 191,477 Accounts receivable 41,617 24,709 Inventories 17,545 8,733 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,421 2,898 Total current assets 560,558 227,817 Property and equipment, net 20,361 17,111 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 46,742 51,739 Other non-current assets 4,993 5,392 Total assets $ 632,654 $ 302,059 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,184 $ 4,304 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,247 3,882 Accrued commissions 3,912 2,756 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 12,551 8,419 Common stock warrant liability 9,282 - Deferred revenue, current 2,188 2,806 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,079 4,393 Financing lease liabilities, current 519 1,826 Total current liabilities 47,962 28,386 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 45,723 50,802 Financing lease liabilities, non-current 348 874 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,290 - Long-term debt 57,226 51,481 Other non-current liabilities - 2,763 Total liabilities 152,549 134,306 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 50,000,000 and 29,544,989 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 0 and 29,084,235 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $422,458 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively - 419,409 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 51,100,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 0 and 10,925,950 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively – – Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025; 41,252,105 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 - - Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025; 4,552,650 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 - - Additional paid-in capital 756,644 30,545 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,791 ) - Accumulated deficit (274,748 ) (282,201 ) Total stockholders' equity 480,105 (251,656 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 632,654 $ 302,059

