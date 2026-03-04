Larson Accounting Group Joins H&CO Global Platform, Expanding Opportunities For Orlando And Brazilian Clients Globally

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Larson Accounting Group, now operating as Larson Accounting Group powered by H&CO, has officially joined the H&CO global professional services platform. This strategic alignment enhances resources, strengthens technical capabilities, and expands opportunities for clients across Central Florida, Brazil, and the broader international business community.

Founded by Carol Larson, the firm has built a respected presence over more than two decades through trusted relationships, personalized service, and specialized cross-border expertise. Carol continues to lead Larson Accounting Group in a strategic capacity, ensuring continuity of its culture, client relationships, and market presence, while leveraging H&CO's global platform and capabilities to enhance service delivery and expand opportunities.

As a Brazilian immigrant and one of the few Brazilian-born Enrolled Agents licensed by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Carol has become a recognized advisor to individuals, families, and entrepreneurs navigating the financial, tax, and operational complexities of living and investing between Brazil and the United States.

The integration represents both continuity and advancement. Clients will continue working with the team they know and trust while gaining access to a global platform designed to support more sophisticated personal and business needs as they evolve.

“Carol has created a firm that is deeply embedded in its community and defined by long-standing client relationships,” said Armando Hernandez, CEO of H&CO.“Larson Accounting Group reflects the qualities we value in our partners: credibility, proximity to clients, and strong cultural connection. By joining H&CO, Larson extends its impact through global capabilities while maintaining the personalized experience that has been central to its success.”

Through this alignment, Larson clients now benefit from H&CO's international infrastructure of over 1,000 professionals across more than 30 countries. The expanded platform provides access to integrated services, including international tax advisory, global expansion strategy, accounting, technology solutions, and cross-border structuring. For clients, this translates into greater continuity, broader expertise, and seamless support as their personal and business footprints expand internationally.

“For our clients, this milestone represents expanded possibilities,” said Carol Larson, Founder.“We continue to operate as Larson, preserving the personal approach and trusted relationships that define our firm. At the same time, we are now strengthened by access to H&CO's global platform, allowing us to offer deeper expertise and more integrated solutions while remaining a dedicated advisor to our local community.”

In addition to expanding international capabilities, this next phase further strengthens Larson's ability to support Brazilian clients through close collaboration across H&CO's global network of professionals. This enhanced coordination reinforces Larson's longstanding binational focus and supports integrated advisory services between Brazil, the United States, and other key jurisdictions.

Larson Accounting Group will operate from H&CO's Downtown Orlando office alongside its existing leadership and team, ensuring continuity for clients while benefiting from the expanded operational, technical, and strategic resources available through H&CO's global platform.

This collaboration reflects H&CO's continued strategy of aligning with firms that combine strong local presence with international perspective, creating greater value for clients through shared expertise and global reach.