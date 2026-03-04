Regency At Rockhill Ridge By Toll Brothers Now Open In Sellersville, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 55+ community offers low-maintenance living and luxury townhomes

SELLERSVILLE, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Regency at Rockhill Ridge, a new 55+ active-adult community in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 2 Oakwood Lane in Sellersville.









Regency at Rockhill Ridge is an intimate community of just 72 carriage-style townhomes, offering low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal included. Each home features a first-floor primary bedroom suite, with townhomes offering approximately 1,920+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

