Regency At Rockhill Ridge By Toll Brothers Now Open In Sellersville, Pennsylvania
SELLERSVILLE, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Regency at Rockhill Ridge, a new 55+ active-adult community in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 2 Oakwood Lane in Sellersville.
Regency at Rockhill Ridge is an intimate community of just 72 carriage-style townhomes, offering low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal included. Each home features a first-floor primary bedroom suite, with townhomes offering approximately 1,920+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.
" We="" are="" thrilled="" to="" introduce="" Regency="" at="" Rockhill="" Ridge="" to="" the="" Sellersville="" area,"="" said="" John="" Dean,="" Division="" President="" of="" Toll="" Brothers="" in="" Pennsylvania.="" "This="" community="" offers="" the="" perfect="" combination="" of="" luxury,="" convenience,="" and="" a="" vibrant="" lifestyle="" for="" active="" />
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment