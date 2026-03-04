403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study: Ccos Are Expected To Be Business Leaders, But Few Are Trained To Get There
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Communications leaders are increasingly expected to operate as business strategists and trusted advisors to the C-suite, but many say they reached the role without the business training needed to succeed, according to new research from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.
The findings come from the inaugural Medill CCO Monitor, a survey of 125 senior communications executives conducted in connection with Medill Executive Education's new training program for senior communications leaders.
The results highlight a widening gap between the expectations placed on chief communications officers and the way communications professionals are typically prepared for the role.
Respondents overwhelmingly said the most important capabilities for today's CCOs are strategic business thinking and financial acumen, along with executive presence and the ability to counsel senior leadership. Those skills ranked ahead of traditional communications expertise as the most critical for success in the role.
At the same time, those same capabilities were also identified as the areas leaders most often had to develop after becoming the most senior communications executive at their organization - suggesting the profession is not systematically preparing communicators for the broader business responsibilities that increasingly define the position.
The survey included communications leaders from across industries, with 91% serving or having served as the most senior communications leader in their organization. Nearly three quarters work at companies with more than 5,000 employees.
Debra Ceffalio (pictured), a former communications leader at Albertsons and US Foods who now teaches at Medill, said the findings underscore the need to rethink how communicators are developed earlier in their careers.
“One of the biggest lessons is that you can't wait until later in your career to start building business acumen,” she said in discussing the research.“Communicators need exposure to how the business actually operates - from financial performance to operations - if they're going to be effective advisors at the executive level.”
The research also found that experience across multiple communications disciplines is seen as the most important professional development experience for future CCOs, cited by 91% of respondents.
That finding reflects the increasingly integrated nature of the role, which often requires leaders to oversee media relations, internal communications, corporate affairs and stakeholder engagement rather than advancing through a single specialty.
Bully Pulpit International's Bradley Akubuiro, who helped lead the research and teaches in Medill's executive education program, said the expectations of the role have evolved as CEOs increasingly rely on communications leaders to provide counsel on complex business and societal issues.
Communicators must be able to speak credibly about business implications, he said, rather than simply advising on messaging after decisions have already been made.
The research also highlights the external forces reshaping the CCO role.
Two-thirds of respondents said artificial intelligence and automation will be the most significant factor affecting the communications function over the next three to five years. Other pressures include the growth of misinformation and political and social polarization.
Taken together, researchers say those trends are raising the stakes for communications leaders as organizations face growing scrutiny from employees, customers, regulators and the public.
The survey was conducted as part of Medill's new executive education program aimed at helping senior communications leaders strengthen business, leadership and strategic decision-making skills. The program is part of Medill Executive Education, which is expanding its professional development offerings for leaders in journalism, media and integrated marketing communications.
The findings come from the inaugural Medill CCO Monitor, a survey of 125 senior communications executives conducted in connection with Medill Executive Education's new training program for senior communications leaders.
The results highlight a widening gap between the expectations placed on chief communications officers and the way communications professionals are typically prepared for the role.
Respondents overwhelmingly said the most important capabilities for today's CCOs are strategic business thinking and financial acumen, along with executive presence and the ability to counsel senior leadership. Those skills ranked ahead of traditional communications expertise as the most critical for success in the role.
At the same time, those same capabilities were also identified as the areas leaders most often had to develop after becoming the most senior communications executive at their organization - suggesting the profession is not systematically preparing communicators for the broader business responsibilities that increasingly define the position.
The survey included communications leaders from across industries, with 91% serving or having served as the most senior communications leader in their organization. Nearly three quarters work at companies with more than 5,000 employees.
Debra Ceffalio (pictured), a former communications leader at Albertsons and US Foods who now teaches at Medill, said the findings underscore the need to rethink how communicators are developed earlier in their careers.
“One of the biggest lessons is that you can't wait until later in your career to start building business acumen,” she said in discussing the research.“Communicators need exposure to how the business actually operates - from financial performance to operations - if they're going to be effective advisors at the executive level.”
The research also found that experience across multiple communications disciplines is seen as the most important professional development experience for future CCOs, cited by 91% of respondents.
That finding reflects the increasingly integrated nature of the role, which often requires leaders to oversee media relations, internal communications, corporate affairs and stakeholder engagement rather than advancing through a single specialty.
Bully Pulpit International's Bradley Akubuiro, who helped lead the research and teaches in Medill's executive education program, said the expectations of the role have evolved as CEOs increasingly rely on communications leaders to provide counsel on complex business and societal issues.
Communicators must be able to speak credibly about business implications, he said, rather than simply advising on messaging after decisions have already been made.
The research also highlights the external forces reshaping the CCO role.
Two-thirds of respondents said artificial intelligence and automation will be the most significant factor affecting the communications function over the next three to five years. Other pressures include the growth of misinformation and political and social polarization.
Taken together, researchers say those trends are raising the stakes for communications leaders as organizations face growing scrutiny from employees, customers, regulators and the public.
The survey was conducted as part of Medill's new executive education program aimed at helping senior communications leaders strengthen business, leadership and strategic decision-making skills. The program is part of Medill Executive Education, which is expanding its professional development offerings for leaders in journalism, media and integrated marketing communications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment