ED Plea Rejected Charges To Be Framed Against Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court here has dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking the addition of charges under Sections 411 and 424 of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against Farooq Abdullah, patron of the National Conference and former chief minister, along with five others in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund misappropriation case.

However, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Ms. Tabassum said that the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC are prima facie made out against senior Abdullah, the former JKCA president, and other accused–Mohammad Saleem Khan (the then JKCA general secretary), Ahsan Ahmad Mirza (the then treasurer), Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar (an executive in the J&K Bank) and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court observed that the charge sheet in the case had been filed by the CBI under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 of the RPC. Subsequently, the ED moved an application seeking addition of offences-411 and 424 RPC, citing liberty granted by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on 14 August 2024 when it quashed the chargesheet filed by ED against Farooq and the other accused persons.

The CJM noted that the investigation and prosecution in the present case are being conducted by the CBI, and the ED is neither the investigating nor the prosecuting agency in the matter.

The court reiterated the“settled legal position” that the ED can initiate action only upon the existence of a predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The court further recorded that there was nothing on record to suggest that the ED had informed the CBI regarding the alleged commission of offences under RPC Sections of 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 424 (Dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

Read Also Students Must Leave Iran Before Panic Strikes: Farooq Abdullah Have Taken Bullets for India, Ready to Face Them Again: Farooq Abdullah

The Court also took note of the ED's submission that its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and subsequent proceedings under the PMLA had already been quashed by the High Court vide judgment dated 14 August 2024.

Relying on the Supreme Court judgment and Madras High Court in related matters, the CJM held that the authorities under the PMLA cannot proceed on the mere assumption that a scheduled offence has been committed. The court observed that the existence of a predicate offence is the“terminus a quo” (starting point) for the ED to exercise its jurisdiction.

Drawing an analogy, the court remarked that the predicate offence is like a ship and the ED's powers under PMLA akin to a limpet mine-without the ship, the limpet cannot function. Accordingly, the application filed by the ED was dismissed by the court.

Meanwhile, on the question of charge and discharge, the court, after hearing arguments and perusing the material on record, found that the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC are prima facie made out against all the accused persons. It also held that offences under Section 120-B, 406 and 409 read with Section 109 RPC are prima facie attracted against accused Nos. 4 and 5-Bashir Ahmad Misger and Farooq Abdullah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed that the accused persons be charged for the said offences. It, however, clarified that addition of charges can be done suo motu at any stage before pronouncement of judgment after recording the statements of material witnesses.

The matter has been listed for next week for framing of charges. The court further ordered that after framing of charges, the statements of the approvers-accused Nos. 3 and 6 (Manzoor Gazanfar Ali and Gulzar Ahmad Being)-shall be recorded as evidence, and appropriate orders shall follow if they resile from their earlier stand.