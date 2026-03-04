Fear, Anxiety As Kashmiri Students Remain Stranded In Iran

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fear and anxiety have gripped families across Jammu and Kashmir as hundreds of students from the Valley, enrolled in medical and other professional courses in Iran, continue to face an uncertain security situation amid escalating tensions in the region.

Students studying in cities such as Tehran, Qom and Urmia are living under constant fear as the security situation in different parts of the country remains volatile.

Parents said that although some students were recently relocated from Tehran to Qom by the Indian Embassy as a precautionary measure, the overall situation remains alarming.

“There is a widespread sense of fear and helplessness. Even after relocation, no place appears safe at the moment,” said a parent from Srinagar.

Reports of loud explosions, including one near a student dormitory in Urmia, have further heightened concerns. Students said areas around universities have been affected, leaving many of them shaken and traumatised.

Those relocated to Qom also reported hearing explosions shortly after their arrival, raising serious doubts about the effectiveness of internal relocation as a safety measure.

“Our children are extremely scared. Explosions near their hostels have left them mentally disturbed. They are unable to sleep or focus on their studies. We fear for their lives every moment,” another parent said.

Parents and student groups said the crisis has now taken a toll on the mental health of students, with many experiencing severe stress, anxiety and panic amid continuing uncertainty. Families back home, they said, are also enduring sleepless nights.

“This is not just a security issue anymore, it has become a psychological crisis affecting both students and their families,” a group of parents said.

While acknowledging earlier steps taken by authorities, including precautionary relocations, parents and student bodies have now demanded a full-scale evacuation of Indian students from Iran.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), along with parents, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate immediate evacuation measures, preferably through nearby land borders into safer countries such as Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national representative and J&K president of AIMSA, expressed concern over the deteriorating situation and called for swift action to ensure the safety of Indian students.

“Partial relocation is not sufficient given the current ground situation. A structured evacuation plan must be executed without delay,” he said.

Parents said many students remain scattered across different parts of Iran, including high risk areas, with limited communication and growing uncertainty. The absence of a clear evacuation plan has further intensified anxiety among families.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Iran.

“With folded hands, we appeal to the Government of India to rescue our children. Every passing hour is increasing our fear,” the parents said. (inputs from KNO)