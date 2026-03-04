Precautionary Curbs To Continue Across Kashmir Till Thursday

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Precautionary restrictions imposed in several parts of Kashmir earlier this week will continue to remain in force till Thursday, officials said.

The curbs were put in place following recent developments in West Asia, including US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering protests and public gatherings in parts of the Valley.

An official said the situation was being reviewed regularly, but restrictions would remain in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

“Security arrangements have been strengthened in sensitive areas, including parts of downtown Srinagar and Lal Chowk, to prevent any untoward incident,” the official said, adding that authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

Another official said mobile internet services across the Valley have been restricted to 2G speed and the arrangement would remain in place till Thursday evening.

Security personnel have been deployed in strength at several locations, with barricades erected in vulnerable pockets. Additional forces have also been stationed in areas that witnessed rallies and processions over the past few days.

While authorities said the overall law and order situation remained under control, peaceful rallies and processions were reported from parts of Sopore in Baramulla district, as well as Budgam and Bandipora districts.

In Srinagar, security forces maintained a visible presence in several downtown localities and commercial hubs to deter large gatherings. Movement of vehicles remained largely normal in most areas, though some localities witnessed restrictions on public assembly.

Officials said district administrations were in touch with community leaders and were monitoring developments closely to ensure that peace is maintained.

“No major incident has been reported so far. Preventive measures are in place to ensure peace,” an official said, adding that further decisions regarding relaxation of the curbs would be taken based on the ground situation.

