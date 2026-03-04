403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Today announced that the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute is initiating a study evaluating the real-world clinical utility of sodium thiosulfate injection (PEDMARK®) in reducing the risk of ototoxicity in Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) and adult cancer patients receiving cisplatin-based treatment. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $10.95.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment