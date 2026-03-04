Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

2026-03-04 03:08:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Today announced that the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute is initiating a study evaluating the real-world clinical utility of sodium thiosulfate injection (PEDMARK®) in reducing the risk of ototoxicity in Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) and adult cancer patients receiving cisplatin-based treatment. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $10.95.

Baystreet.ca

