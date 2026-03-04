Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Louise Francis

2026-03-04 03:07:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Health Promotion, Curtin University
  • –present Lecturer, Health Promotion, Curtin University
  • 2024–present Lecturer, Curtin University
Education
  • 2024 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2012 Monash University, Bachelor Science (Health Science) (Honours)
  • 2011 Curtin University, Bachelor Science (Health Science)
  • 1987 Western Australian College of Advanced Education, Diploma of Teaching (Secondary)
Publications
  • 2025 Exploring perspectives towards the gambling industry and its marketing strategies among young people in Western Australia., Health Promotion Journal of Australia.
  • 2025 A review of Returned and Services League venues operating electronic gambling machines in Victoria, Australia and the level of funding contributed to veterans, Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health.
  • 2023 Time for policies on gambling to benefit health - not the gambling industry, Health Promotion Journal of Australia. DOI: 10.1002/hpja.721
  • 2021 Discourses of responsible gambling and gambling harm: observations from Victoria, Australia, Addiction Research & Theory, 29:3, 212-222.
  • 2019 Gambling's community contributions: does the community benefit?, Addiction Research & Theory, 28:5, 365-378.
  • 2017 Analysis of EGM licensing decisions by the gambling regulator, Victoria, Australia., International Gambling Studies. 17(1) 65-86.
  • 2015 Toward Best Practice in Evaluation: A Study of Australian Health Promotion Agencies., Health Promotion Practice. 2015;16(5):715-723. doi:10.1177/1524839915572574
  • 2014 What is the evidence for harm minimisation measures in gambling venues?, Evidence Base, Journal of the Australian and New Zealand School of Government
Professional Memberships
  • Australian Health Promotion Association
  • Public Health Association of Australia

