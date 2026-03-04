Strongsville Homeowners Discover Premium Asphalt Paving Services Just Miles Away At Legacy Paving, Northeast Ohio's Trusted Paving Expert

MENAFN - GetNews)



"No matter if its a brand new parking lot, Driveway repair or a small patch job. We Provide High-quality & Low-cost Asphalt Paving Services That Will Boost Your Property's Aesthetics & Increase it's Value."Legacy Paving reveals that Strongsville homeowners no longer need to look far for premium asphalt paving services. Northeast Ohio's harsh freeze-thaw cycles can cause thousands in deferred repair costs, but a proactive paving investment extends pavement life 15–20 years and delivers strong ROI. Legacy Paving - licensed, bonded & insured - serves Summit, Cuyahoga, Portage & Geauga Counties. Free estimates available.

AKRON, OH - Akron property owners who delay asphalt maintenance are paying far more in cumulative repair bills than they would with a single professional paving investment, according to a new analysis by Legacy Paving, a family-owned asphalt contractor serving Northeast Ohio for over 50 years.

The findings, drawn from regional paving industry data and local project records, reveal a clear pattern: Summit County property owners who defer repairs face costs that compound rapidly-driven by Northeast Ohio's brutal freeze-thaw cycles, heavy road salt exposure, and wet winters.

Why Akron's Climate Makes Maintenance Non-Negotiable

The greater Akron area experiences 60 to 100 freeze-thaw cycles per year. Each cycle forces moisture deeper into existing cracks, expanding damage with every freeze and thaw. Without timely sealcoating or crack filling, even a quality asphalt surface can deteriorate into a pothole-riddled liability within five to seven years.

For commercial property owners, the stakes are higher. Deteriorating parking lots create trip-and-fall liabilities, drainage issues, and a negative impression on customers. Industry estimates place parking lot resurfacing at $1.50–$3.00 per square foot, while full-depth replacement can reach $5.00–$8.00 per square foot-a cost gap that proactive maintenance can push back by a decade or more.

The ROI of Professional Asphalt Paving

Legacy Paving's field experience shows that property owners who invest in quality installation and a structured maintenance plan-sealcoating every two to three years with prompt crack repair-extend pavement life by 15 to 20 additional years versus a reactive approach.

For a standard Akron residential driveway (500–800 sq. ft.), the cost difference between proactive and deferred maintenance can exceed $4,000 over ten years. For commercial lots over 10,000 sq. ft., savings climb into the tens of thousands.

About Legacy Paving

Legacy Paving is a licensed, bonded, and insured family-owned contractor serving Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, and Geauga Counties. Services include new driveway installation, commercial parking lot paving, resurfacing, crack and pothole repair, sealcoating, concrete, and drainage solutions. Most projects are completed in one to two days. Free estimates are available.

For expert Asphalt Paving in Akron Ohio, visit legacypaving or call to schedule your no-obligation estimate today.