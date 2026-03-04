Bridgeport Chimney 365 Experts Explain Why Winter Chimney Inspections Are Critical For Connecticut Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bridgeport Chimney 365 is advising Connecticut homeowners to prioritize chimney safety during the winter heating season. The company highlights how professional chimney inspection, cap installation, and chimney reconstruction can help prevent fire hazards, structural damage, and costly repairs.

Bridgeport, CT - As winter temperatures drive increased fireplace use across Connecticut, experts at Bridgeport Chimney 365 are urging homeowners to schedule a professional Chimney Inspection before peak heating season. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), thousands of chimney fires occur in the United States each year, many caused by creosote buildup and insufficient chimney maintenance.

Founded in 2008 by owner Lucas Cohen, Bridgeport Chimney 365 has spent more than a decade helping homeowners in Bridgeport and surrounding Connecticut communities maintain safe and efficient chimney systems. The company provides specialized services including Chimney Inspection, Cap Installation, and Chimney Reconstruction, helping homeowners identify potential hazards and maintain proper chimney functionality year-round.

Industry professionals note that one of the most common dangers during winter months is creosote buildup, a highly flammable residue produced when wood burns inside fireplaces. Over time, creosote accumulates along the interior walls of the chimney flue, significantly increasing the risk of chimney fires if left untreated. Routine Chimney Inspection services allow technicians to detect creosote buildup, structural damage, and ventilation problems before they become serious safety concerns.

“Many homeowners assume their chimney is safe as long as the fireplace appears to be working,” said Lucas Cohen, owner of Bridgeport Chimney 365.“However, hidden creosote buildup, blockages, or structural damage can develop inside the chimney system over time. Professional inspections help identify these issues early and protect families from potential fire hazards.”

Another critical component that homeowners often overlook is the chimney cap. Proper Cap Installation helps protect the chimney system by preventing rainwater, debris, and animals from entering the flue. Without a properly installed cap, moisture infiltration can damage masonry structures while birds or small animals can create dangerous ventilation blockages.

About Bridgeport Chimney 365

Founded in 2008, Bridgeport Chimney 365 is a chimney service company based in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Owned by Lucas Cohen, the company provides professional chimney services including chimney inspection, cap installation, repair, and chimney reconstruction for residential properties throughout Bridgeport and surrounding communities.